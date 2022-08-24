The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 will never take the place of your creative workstation, but if you need a laptop for everyday use, why not go green and pick this new model from Acer?

Delivering first-rate performance powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and featuring a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display with 100% sRGB color range and 300 nits brightness, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 also features a chassis made with 30% PCR plastic and 90% recycled paper packaging.

This new laptop announced this month is the latest model from Acer to embrace the spirit of sustainability that leverages recycled and recyclable materials, packaging mostly made from recycled paper, and supports easier upgrades, repairs and recycling. It’s a new stepstone on Acer’s Earthion mission.

With a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), Acer launched the Earthion program in 2021 and began working closely with suppliers and partners to bring eco-friendly initiatives into its supply chain ecosystem, with its primary focus on energy, product design, packaging design, production, logistics, and recycling. From product design to manufacturing, Acer is well aware of the environmental impacts behind these processes. The driving force behind Earthion is each member’s belief that its mutual collaboration can effectively create a positive impact on the environment.

5,500 km of security tape

The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the first Chromebook in Acer’s line of eco-conscious Vero devices that reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability by offering consumers and commercial customers more options that allow them to reduce their ecological footprint. The company says that “the new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 (CBV514-1H/T) features a thoughtful design that takes the entire product lifespan into consideration, since it is easy to upgrade, repair, disassemble and recycle. It also uses recycled materials in most areas of the product including 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the chassis and 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps, 100% ocean-bound plastics on the touchpad surface and 90% recycled paper packaging.”

“The simplicity, security and speed of Chromebooks are the ideal complements to our Vero line’s focus on delivering powerful devices that keep an eye on the environment,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the next step in embodying our Earthion mission by developing eco-friendlier products that have a positive ecological impact on our customers’ businesses, homes and schools.”

Acer takes its efforts to save the planet to every detail, and that includes packaging. One example: the elimination of excess security tape used in the pallet packing process was one of the changes made to help reduce unrecyclable waste in its logistics system. After careful assessment and testing to verify package security levels, Acer was able to remove unnecessary security tapes from its monitor shipments, which is expected to save about 5,500 km of tape in 2023, approximately the distance from London to New York.

A notebook stand made of… cardboard

The Aspire Vero’s packaging as well has been reimagined from the ground up in accordance with a design system that covers multiple product lines, device sizes and packing components. A recipient of the Red Dot Brands & Communication Design awards for packaging design, the outer box is made from 80-85% recycled paper pulp, and plastic bagging is reduced by using paper sleeves instead for adapter protection. Furthermore, the laptop bag and the sheet between the keyboard is made with 100% recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate). The remaining packaging is 100% recyclable, and its inner partition is even reusable: with just a few extra steps, users can turn it into an adjustable notebook stand.

Back to the laptop now! The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior that meets MIL-STD 810H testing standards, a reinforced design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches). Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and featuring Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 tackles collaboration, productivity and entertainment needs. The fast-charging battery keeps customers powered longer throughout the day as the Chromebook can charge up to 50% of its 10-hour battery life3 in just 30 minutes.

The 14-inch full HD anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass display – available on the touchscreen option – boasts 300 nits brightness and a wide 100% sRGB color range, providing a more vibrant and compelling viewing experience. The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 sports a thin bezel design that delivers an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio. The full HD flare-reducing webcam and DTS audio with Smart Amplifier provides high-quality video conferencing on the new Chromebook. Designed for creating and connecting, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 features fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and connects to a range of devices and displays. It also provides charging capabilities through its port selection, including two USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A and HDMI.

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 laptop will be available in the United States in October, starting at USD 499.99 and in EMEA in November starting at EUR 599.