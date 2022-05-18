Acer announced new models in its professional line of ConceptD creator PCs, with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GPUs.

Designed and optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators the Acer ConceptD family of products has been updated.

First introduced in April 2019, the ConceptD line of products from Acer included two desktop computers, three laptops, two monitors and a Windows Mixed Reality headset, designed to mark a new chapter for creativity. Somewhere along the way the WMR headset never made it to the market, an indication that after exploring the options, Acer seems to have decided otherwise, But the new brand of high-end Windows 10 desktops, notebooks, and monitors on show in New York, then, started a trend that the company has continued and now reaches a new level, with new models added to the professional line.

The new models, the ConceptD 5 laptop, ConceptD 500 mini workstation and ConceptD 100 small form factor desktop now include the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX GPUs, while the ConceptD 5 laptop now offers a 16-inch OLED display option. Acer also introduced many other products, from its SpatialLabs displays, to new laptops for its Aspire Vero and TravelMate families, but here we will center our attention on the ConceptD solutions, designed and optimized, says Acer, “for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators.”

The new ConceptD products

Here is more information about the new products, as shared by Acer:

ConceptD 5 Laptop: A Mobile Powerhouse

The powerful ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro creator laptops for mobile professionals are ideal for those who need the ability to create or edit work on the go. Less than an inch in height, their sophisticated and durable metal design makes them easy to take on the road. Designed to handle large, complex CAD modeling and advanced digital content creation, they smoothly render up to 6K-resolution videos, effortlessly process 3D animations, and deliver the best encoding and image quality for livestreaming.

Models are equipped with the latest high-performance components including up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and powerful NVIDIA RTX and GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs; the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU is found on CN516-73G models, while the more powerful NVIDIA RTX A5500 is featured on the Pro configurations (CN516-73P). They also include up to 32 GB of fast LPDDR5 SDRAM and up to 2 TB of ultra-responsive NVMe PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD storage. Keeping all this power running coolly and efficiently is an advanced thermal design; strategically placed air intake and exhaust vents generate an aerodynamic “Vortex Flow” within the device, while three efficient cooling fans reduce noise levels to less than 40 dBA.

Acer has collaborated with NVIDIA to bring all the benefits from NVIDIA Studio to the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro. As NVIDIA Studio-validated laptops, they include software optimizations and pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers for enhanced performance and reliability in top creative apps. Artists will be able to create at the speed of imagination thanks to dedicated hardware benefits accelerating 3D, video editing, live streaming and graphic design workflows. Users also get access to NVIDIA tools including NVIDIA Omniverse for 3D editing and collaboration, NVIDIA Broadcast for live streaming and NVIDIA Canvas for AI-assisted landscape painting.

An optional pixel-packed WQUXGA (3840 x 2400), 400-nit OLED display is backed up by several color technologies including 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PANTONE Matching System (PMS) Colors, HDR capability and Delta E<2 color calibration. This all equates to saturated color with deeper blacks, brighter whites and full-spectrum color precision. The extra screen real estate provided by its 16:10 aspect ratio is especially useful for managing application title bars and Windows taskbars at the top and bottom of the screen.

Supporting its powerful but thin and lightweight design, the ConceptD 5 series has the highest capacity battery Acer has ever included in a ConceptD laptop. The 99.98-Wh lithium-polymer battery powers the bright display and delivers higher maximum sustained power for long wireless web browsing, video playback and streaming up to 11 hours.

The ConceptD 5 series also includes a wide range of ports critical for content creation. An HDMI 2.1 and full-size SD 7.0 card reader make it easy to connect to peripherals and quickly transfer content, while the latest Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB Type-C connectors charge devices faster, transfer files quicker, and extend the display onto multiple external monitors.

The full-sized amber backlit keyboard includes individual hard keycaps and a scissor mechanism with 1.55 mm travel for a responsive, comfortable and quiet typing experience. The Corning Gorilla Glass trackpad is 27% larger in comparison to the previous generation, and a fingerprint reader integrated directly onto the top left hand side of the touchpad makes it easy to log in through Windows Hello. Built-in hotkeys give creators a convenient way to work; the “Snipping Tool Key” enables quick snipping and sharing of a screenshot; the “ConceptD Key” opens the Color Picker window; and the “Swapping Apps Key” lets creators switch between current and previous windows by repeatedly pressing this key. The keys can be changed and customized in the ConceptD Palette, which allows creators to quickly and easily adjust color profiles or internal microphone settings, access favorite apps and adjust sound settings. Users can also monitor the laptop’s CPU, GPU and memory usage, and when necessary, switch between full-performance, balanced and whisper-quiet Eco mode.

ConceptD 500 Desktop: Create without Limits

The ConceptD 500 desktop PCs sport a white minimalist modern design with a timeless, aesthetic and warm amber lighting. Beneath its sleek and unobtrusive design, Acer’s powerful mid-sized (20L) ConceptD 500 has some of the most powerful capabilities available, making it the perfect creator desktop PC for intensive tasks such as 3D animation, videos and complex design projects.

Running Windows 11, the newest models (CT500-53A) include the latest tech from Intel and NVIDIA, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a choice of powerful graphics — either an NVIDIA RTX A4000 or GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. With up to 128 GB of DDR4 3200Mhz of memory, up to 4 TB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage and up to a 4 TB HDD, it offers all the performance and storage needed for the most resource hungry 2D and 3D design applications. The ConceptD 500 runs coolly and quietly; front air intake optimizes cooling and noise levels are kept at less than 40 dbA — as quiet as a library.

A full range of ports for connecting to peripherals are located on the back and front of the unit for easy accessibility. Professionals can quickly transfer files with a USB Type-C (10 Gbps) port or an integrated SD card reader, and connect quickly and securely to the internet via its high-speed LAN connection with speeds up to 2.5Gbps.

ConceptD 100 Desktop: Compact Design, Full-Sized Features

The ConceptD 100 is a space-saving small form factor desktop ideally suited for SMB creative professionals. Its small size and classic design make it ideal for any modern office or studio. It also features a white minimalist design with soft round edges, a faux wood top panel and amber light strip along the front panel for an elegant and timely look.

Developed for individual 2D and 3D content creators as well as small to-medium sized design studios, it features powerful components suitable for graphic design, light-duty 3D modeling, CAD and BIM workloads.

The latest models (CM100-53A) now offer a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA T400 or T1000 GPU1. They support up to 128 GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, up to a 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD and up to a 2 TB M.2 PCI-e/Gen 4 SSD. Ports on the front and back make it easy to connect to a wide range of peripherals so creators can quickly transfer files with a USB Type-C (10 Gbps) port or an integrated SD card reader. It also includes a high-speed LAN connection with speeds up to 2.5 Gbps for a fast and reliable connection to the internet. In addition, advanced thermals keep it cool, and noise levels are also kept at less than 40 dbA.

Pricing and Availability

The ConceptD 5 laptop (CN516-73G) will be available in North America in August starting at USD 2,499.99, and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 2,399.

The ConceptD 5 Pro laptop (CN516-73P) will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 2,599.

The ConceptD 500 desktop PC will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in Q4, starting at RMB 11,999.

The ConceptD 100 desktop PC will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, visit Acer’s website.