Designed for the modern photographer and crafted for the needs of modern mirrorless camera systems, the new backpack from Think Tank has customizable dividers for a dedicated camera bag or a hybrid camera/everyday carry bag.

Available in four vibrant two-tone color options, at a price of $149.75, the new Mirrorless Mover Backpack from Think Tank is a good option for those who need to travel by plane with their gear.

The Mirrorless Mover stands out with its sleek design and is available in four vibrant two-tone color options – Campfire Orange, Marine Blue, Cast Green and Cool Grey -, ensuring it appeals to a diverse range of photographers. Key features include dedicated 14” laptop protection, expandable side pockets suitable for water bottles or tripods, and a seam-sealed rain cover for added protection in unpredictable weather conditions.

Thin Tank Photo bags and backpacks are known for their quality, and this new collection follows the same logic that has been the company’s goal since it was founded, in 2005, out of a desire to help photographers see the world and capture the moment. Think Tank designs and creates high quality travel gear for the world’s venturing observers, and this new Mirrorless Mover Backpack features some of the key specifications seen in previous bags.

Whether you’re a street photographer exploring new cities or a nature photographer navigating the wilderness, the new Mirrorless Mover Camera backpack provides, according to Think Tank, the ideal balance of style, functionality, and durability.

Key features of the Mirrorless Mover Camera backpack:

Fully accessible front compartment for easy gear organization

Large – 5 liters – front pocket for a jacket and/or other personal items

Dedicated sleeve with foam protection for most 14″ laptops

Expandable side pockets and lockable stabilization straps for additional storage options

Padded shoulder straps with adjustable sternum strap for added comfort

Includes seam-sealed rain cover for protection from the elements

The new Think Tank Mirrorless Mover Backpack is available at a suggested retail price of $149.75.