Think Tank already has a FirstLight series of bags as well as a BackLight range and now the family is expanded with the new DarkLight backpacks, available in two sizes.

Available in December, in time for the festive season, the new DarkLight backpacks from Think Tank are designed to work equally good whether capturing moments in the city or venturing into the wild.

The new DarkLight backpack follows the same logic as the FirstLight and BackLight backpacks and keeps reminding us of the MindShift brand that until 2024 was used by Think Tank to its outdoor and nature backpacks. A thoughtfully designed solution for photographers who value adaptability, organization and durability and combines tactical precision with everyday practicality the new DarkLight backpack is available in two sizes and two different colours, black and montane green.

14L: Fits an 8” tablet in the front pocket and holds a standard-sized camera body like the Canon R5 with 70-200mm f/2.8 mounted and 1–3 standard zoom lenses.

20L: Fits a 10” tablet in the front pocket fits and a 16” Macbook Pro in the back panel. It can fit two bodies with lenses attached and 2–3 extra lenses.

While the 20L version may be needed by some photographers, the 14L version is the one I would pick – in montane green, looks great! – for one day outings or when working on location. It’s a size that’s enough for a day out scouting and will help you to follow an essential rule when packing your bag: less gear, more fun!

The backpack’s standout feature is its laser cut MOLLE panel with tactical webbing rails, offering endless options to expand carrying capacity by seamlessly attaching Think Tank modular pouches. MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) is a versatile attachment system originally designed for military and tactical use. It consists of rows of durable, reinforced webbing stitched onto a backpack or other gear, allowing users to attach compatible pouches, tools, and accessories.

A back-panel access keeps gear secure while allowing photographers to work without removing the bag, ensuring clean harnesses and added security when traveling.

Additional highlights include a plush, air mesh harness system for optimal comfort, adjustable dividers to accommodate a range of gear, and a variety of easy-access pockets for essentials like tablets, laptops, and small items. A water bottle or tripod can be secured on the side with compression straps, while durable YKK zippers and an ergonomic design ensure the bag performs under any conditions.

Both bags come with a removable waist belt, included rain cover and meet most international carry-on requirements. All materials are treated with a PFC-free DWR-0 coating for maximum water resistance with the lowest environmental impact.

New Airport rolling bags

In addition to the new backpacks, Think Tank is also updating two of its most popular roller bags for photographers carrying heavy equipment Think Tank Airport Navigator V2.0 and Airport Roller Derby V2.0.

The new Airport Navigator V2.0 is designed for photographers who need quick and efficient gear access while on the move. Featuring top and front openings, it accommodates two gripped camera bodies side-by-side with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached. Compact and carry-on compatible, it’s perfect for event and wedding photographers who value both portability and capacity.

New updates include an 8-wheel design for smoother manoeuvrability, locking zippers on the lid and computer pocket for added security, a Travel Sentry ID plate to help recover lost bags, and a horizontal tripod mount on the lid for convenience. Additional features include space for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, elastic straps to keep gear secure during access, expandable side pockets for water bottles, and a rain cover for weather protection. A shoulder strap and luggage handle pass-through enhance travel ease, while the bottom handle makes lifting into overhead bins effortless.

The second update, the new Airport Roller Derby V2.0, is an ideal companion for traveling photographers and can accommodate two camera bodies with lenses up to 400mm f/2.8 (unattached).

Updates include locking zippers on the computer pocket for added security, a slight 2° slant for improved balance, a branded handle cutout for enhanced durability, and a Travel Sentry ID plate to assist in recovering lost bags. The roller also features dedicated padded pockets for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, lockable YKK zippers, and a reinforced back panel for durability.

Additional functionality includes a two-position locking handle that adjusts for ergonomic comfort, interior mesh pockets for small accessories, an expandable side pocket for a water bottle or tripod, and a deep front pocket with a laptop sleeve and organizer. The bottom handle ensures easy lifting into overhead bins, and a seam-sealed rain cover provides weather protection.

The case offers versatile rolling options with 360-degree manoeuvrability, thanks to its 4 dual-wheel sets. It can roll upright, tilt on its back wheels, or tilt on its side wheels. Large rear wheels make tilted rolling smooth and effortless, and all wheels are user-replaceable for extended use.