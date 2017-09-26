BackLight 36L expands Photo Daypack family

MindShift Gear is back with a new version of its BackLight backpack, a family started in September 2015, with a smaller version. This 36L DayPack offers 10L more capacity than the previous version.

By Jose Antunes September 26, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

BackLight 36L expands Photo Daypack family

Designed for photographers and videographers who need to stay longer days in the field, the new MindShift Gear BackLight 36L offers extra space to carry gear everywhere duty calls you. The BackLight just got BIGGER!

With the introduction of the BackLight  36L Photo Daypack, MindShift’s commitment to providing photographers with rapid access to their gear continues to be the core idea. This new model follow the same logic of the BackLight  26L, launched September 2015, as the first model of this family. As with that other model, this new one offers a back panel opening, which allows access to all of your gear when taking the pack off is not an option. The zippered rear opening reduces the amount of dust, mud, ice or other elements coming in contact with your gear or the pack, while keeping your shoulder harness clean.

This other design present in the MindShift Gear range of products, a brand popular for its rotation 180° Professional 38L and derivatives, offers an alternative in terms of access to the equipment carried. Depending on what type of photographer you are, you may prefer one over the other, but one thing is common in the different families: both offer back panel opening, as traditional front-loading backpacks get wet and dirty when placed on the ground. These also do get dirty and wet, but not on the side that goes against your back when you carry the backpack. Rear-panel access also adds security when traveling since your camera gear is protected behind your back.

BackLight 36L expands Photo Daypack family

Available in two colours, charcoal and greenfield, the new BackLight 36L photo daypack is compatible with MindShift’s Tripod Suspension Kit, Filter Nest, Filter Hive and Switch Case, includes tripod and or monopod mounting system on front or side, padded waist belt for all day comfort on the trail with webbing rail for attachment of additional MindShift accessories mentioned above.

The BackLight 36L has 11 liters of daypack capacity providing plenty of space for personal gear, including separate dedicated compartments for a 10” tablet and 15” laptop. The images publish illustrate the versatile characteristics of the backpack, which continues to offer the quality MindShift Gear products are known for, and expands on the options available within the BackLight family of Photo Daypacks.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Vimeo goes Live… and agrees to acquire Livestream

Kingsman: The Golden Circle” Turns To DaVinci Resolve

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

PhotoCross: first sling bags from MindShift Gear

PhotoCross: first sling bags from MindShift Gear

June 29, 2017
SidePath or TrailScape: which backpack is right for you?

SidePath or TrailScape: which backpack is right for you?

October 17, 2016
A holster to carry a whole DSLR video kit

A holster to carry a whole DSLR video kit

August 02, 2016

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails