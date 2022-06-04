At InfoComm 2022, Sony Electronics is highlighting its end-to-end portfolio of professional presentation, collaboration and remote communication solutions that inspire creativity and stimulate curiosity.

Sony’s Crystal LED Video Walls will be the center piece of the company’s presentation, but the BRAVIA 4K HDR professional displays and many other products will be on display during InfoComm 2022.

Sony Electronics will be at InfoComm 2022, June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, highlighting its end-to-end portfolio of professional presentation, collaboration and remote communication solutions that inspire creativity and stimulate curiosity. The company returns to Pro AV’s top gathering with a focus on serving the needs of customers, integrators, resellers and channel partners in a growing number of vertical markets.

The latest corporate, education, retail, transportation, entertainment and healthcare AV innovations, including projectors, displays and direct view LED video walls, and imaging and analytics solutions from Sony and its partners, will be shown in booth #N1513. Additionally, engaging product presentations, solution partner discussions and topical panels will take place from the show floor and be live streamed for virtual audiences at https://pro.sony/infocomm.

“We’re excited to be back at InfoComm and introduce attendees to our new leadership team, showcase our enhanced customer and partner focused mindset and offer engaging presentations, ensuring Sony is a destination for all AV professionals,” said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products & Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “We’ve honed our focus on creating technologies that empower and engage and invested in accommodating vertical markets by building out our alliance ecosystem to provide the most capable, valuable and integrated solutions to our customers.”

During the show, attendees can expect to experience the latest products and solutions. Here is some more information, as provided by Sony, regarding what can be seen during the event:

Crystal LED Video Walls

The Crystal LED B and C-Series will be the centerpiece of the booth. Shown in 2K and 4K configurations, as well as a 16×9 layout, the B and C-Series of immersive direct view LED video walls provide crisp and detailed large-screen messaging and immersive visual experiences. The C-Series is optimized for displaying images with incredible contrast and used in environments such as corporate lobbies, showrooms, museums and boardrooms. The B-Series, which was recently honored with a 2022 Display Industry Award for “Display Application of the Year” from the Society of Information Display, is ideal for bright images and is used in lobbies, virtual sets and production sets. Both series come in 1.2mm and 1.5mm pixel pitches, provide a contrast of over 1,000,000:1, viewing angles of at least 160 degrees and support a wide color gamut that covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Professional Displays

Sony’s BRAVIA 4K HDR professional displays range in size from 32-inches to 100-inches. The versatile models feature an Android system on a chip (SoC) platform and boast superior image quality, easy operation, extensive integration options, a business-friendly design and low ownership costs. IP control allows easy installation with support from key control systems, with integrated screen mirroring supporting both Chromecast built-in and AirPlay 2 for a seamless connection from a mobile device. Ideal for multiple corporate, education and retail applications, for venues large and small, as well as digital signage, the displays also allow for collaborative screen mirroring and ensure incredible color, contrast and realism. A full line-up of sizes and samplings from each of Sony’s latest series, BZ30J, BZ35J and BZ40H, will be shown at InfoComm.

Spatial Reality Display

The award-winning Spatial Reality Display leverages industry-leading high-speed vision sensor technology to enable a glasses-free, high-resolution 3D modeling, and visualization experience. Using the Unity or Unreal Engine SDK, creators can develop VR, AR, and other types of content and bring this content to life using the display.

Projection Solutions

The VPL-FHZ85 (7,300 lumens/8,000 lumens center) and VPL-FHZ80 (6,000 lumens/6,500 lumens center) WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors support 4K60P input and combine brightness with efficiency, installation flexibility and advanced operational capabilities making them a reliable option for corporate, education, faith and e-sports applications. The projectors offer excellent picture quality and high brightness, delivering rich imagery that accommodates various lighting conditions. The new models incorporate Sony’s Reality Creation real-time signal processing, mapping and analysis technology, resulting in crisp and clear pictures and text, for effective presentation and display. The Reality Text feature improves text-based presentation materials by providing clearer letters and lines with enhanced legibility.

The slim, light and flexible VPL-PHZ60 (6,000 lumens) and VPL-PHZ50 (5,000 lumens) are industry leaders that incorporate accurate color reproduction, Reality Creation for enhancing content and Sony’s Intelligent Settings feature which optimizes the projectors for commonly used applications and environments.

(6,000 lumens) and VPL-PHZ50 (5,000 lumens) are industry leaders that incorporate accurate color reproduction, Reality Creation for enhancing content and Sony’s Intelligent Settings feature which optimizes the projectors for commonly used applications and environments. The VPL-GTZ380/P is a native 4K (4096×2160), 10,000 lumen SXRD model. The projector combines outstanding contrast, brightness, high dynamic range and resolution with a wide color gamut to offer an unmatched visual experience in any distance and lighting condition, making it ideal for a wide range of corporate, entertainment and simulation applications. At 112 pounds, the flagship projector incorporates cutting-edge technology into a small form factor that provides installation flexibility and enables quiet operation. The VPL-GTZ380/P also supports HDR formats including HDR 10 and HLG for more natural color reproduction. A valuable new software integration supports 120P and a Night Vision Goggle application for Simulators, creating a powerful enhancement to this popular projector.

Imaging and Analytics Solutions/Remote Communications

Edge Analytics (REA-C1000) allows users to create video content in real time, without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment. The compact and lightweight Edge uses AI-based video analytics technology to analyze the input it receives from connected cameras and automatically extracts the object in focus to combine it with other images in real time. When used alongside Sony’s PTZ cameras, Edge is a virtual camera operator that can elevate and capture a presentation. Additional licenses can be incorporated to enable features including handwriting extraction, PTZ auto tracking, close-up by gesture, chroma keyless CG overlay and focus area cropping.

The SRG-X series of remote cameras, including the SRG-X400, SRG-X120, SRG-XP1, and SRG-XB25 combine exceptional image quality with powerful zoom and smooth operation and can be paired with Edge Analytics to create a powerful presentation tool. Additionally, Sony will be introducing the SRG-X40UH, a new 4K 40x zoom camera with USB and UVC connections, allowing easy integration into collaboration applications.

Alliance Partners and Verticals

Sony will also be showcasing key Alliance Partners supporting collaboration and addressing a range of verticals which increase the compatibility and capabilities of Sony’s professional displays. See integrated conference collaboration solutions from Crestron (XiO Cloud), Cisco (WebEx), Logitech and Pexip paired with Sony’s BRAVIA professional displays. Strategic digital signage collaborators will be demonstrating how Sony is strengthening its vertical market approach, including Spectrio (corporate), Navori Labs (retail), Skykit (education), Appspace (healthcare) and Korbyt (transportation). Hardware partners including Peerless-AV, Draper and TSItouch will also support Sony’s BRAVIA professional displays and Crystal LED video walls and create a richer experience for users and attendees.

Presentations

Engaging “Think AV” stage presentations and panel discussions from industry leaders and Sony’s technical team will take place in the booth for in-person attendees, will be live streamed at https://pro.sony/infocomm and made available on-demand. The topics for these interactive sessions will include: