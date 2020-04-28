Available from August onwards, the SRG-XP1 and SRG-XB25 offer users new options for sites that are hard-to-access or where there is no space for a full-sized camera and dedicated operator.

Able to deliver high-quality images at 4K 60p alongside full IP connectivity, the two new SRG cameras from Sony allow for seamless integration to any existing broadcast infrastructure, for more options.

The two new compact cameras – SRG-XP1 (POV) and SRG-XB25 (BOX) – from Sony introduce optimal flexibility in remote communication, monitoring and content production, expanding the remote camera line up from the company. Able to deliver high-quality images at 4K 60p alongside full IP connectivity, the cameras are ideal for remote communication, monitoring and content production applications in a wide range of verticals, such as corporate, education, healthcare, live broadcast and more.

Users can select the wide-angle SRG-XP1 or the powerful optical zoom SRG-XB25, which offer users new options for sites that are hard-to-access or where there is no space for a full-sized camera and dedicated operator. Utilizing a single network cable, simple and cost-efficient set-up for power supply, image distribution and camera control is a reality with the SRG-XP1 and SRG-XB25, as they support full IP-based operation.

Both cameras are equipped with NDIi|HX capability via optional license, offering unprecedented flexibility when working with other NDI-compatible hardware or software, anywhere on the network. The cameras also support Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) and Real Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) for easy recording and distribution of video and audio.

From reality shows to e-sports

The SRG-XP1 POV camera is capable of capturing video across a 100-degree wide horizontal viewing angle despite its compact, lightweight design. This is particularly useful for recording reality shows and in settings such as e-sports and remote meetings/discussions, where the entire location can be captured regardless of the installation position. On the other hand, the SRG-XB25 BOX camera is extremely useful for large spaces thanks to its powerful 25x optical zoom, capturing footage from a distance for events, lectures, seminars and faith applications.

When users combine the cameras with Sony’s AI-based Edge Analytics Appliance REA-C1000, they can create high-quality content in real time to keep audiences engaged, delivering a powerful remote shooting and streaming solution. For example, with Chroma key-less CG Overlay, SRG-XP1 can easily create attractive video content in confined spaces. This function can extract the presenter and overlay them onto any background, without the need for dedicated backscreen or special training. Similarly, SRG-XB25 benefits from the REA-C1000 by utilizing its powerful zoom alongside the Handwriting Extraction feature. This ensures that viewers watching the presentation remotely can clearly see written content and diagrams, as well as the gestures and expressions of the presenter, simultaneously.

Drastic changes in the world

“Recently, the world has witnessed drastic changes to the way we work and learn. Such circumstances have created a pressing demand for efficient remote communication and content production that multiple users can access anytime, anywhere with peace of mind,” said Bruce Tanaka, general manager of Imaging & Analytics Business Dept., Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. “That trend also increases the need to create and distribute high-quality video content quickly and in an efficient manner. At Sony, we are driven to solve these challenges of our customers, both with our network technologies and unique product line-up.”

“We are committed to providing our customers with a broad spectrum of IP-based solutions to accommodate their evolving and increasingly diverse imaging needs,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. “Sony’s new SRG cameras enable content creators to remotely capture wide-angle and far-away shots at 4K 60p resolution – something that in recent years would have required an in-person videographer. These newest additions to our SRG camera portfolio are another milestone in Sony’s efforts to make high-quality video capture and management as flexible and efficient as possible.”

Different uses of remote cameras

With more than 20 years of technical expertise, Sony offers a range of remote cameras that are now widely used for remote teaching and communication purposes at universities and hospitals; for shooting and distributing content in government, corporate and faith-based facilities; and for remote production in event and broadcasting stations.

Hospitals

The SRG series is currently used in established healthcare facilities to remotely monitor patients, as well as their equipment to ensure the settings are appropriate. The cameras also capture, manage and distribute high-quality footage of clinical procedures, transmitted live from Operating Rooms and treatment rooms to lecture halls in tertiary institutions for training and education purposes. As an example, Madrid-based medical integrator Med&Home selected the SRG-300H and SRG-300SE IP cameras to power its ‘viewLAB’ integrated video solution for nine Operating Rooms and interventional labs across Spain.

Remote Communication in Corporate/Education

From video conferences to video recording, Sony’s remote cameras are reliable options that suit a wide range of teaching spaces and meeting areas. Small, silent and discreet, the new SRG cameras are a stylish addition to any boardroom or corporate setting. Further, the cameras enhance teaching and collaborative learning through live streaming, connecting students and lecturers in real time across different campuses and with other colleges. The clarity of 4K video also helps fulfill today’s increased demand for interactive discussions, streamed lectures and classroom presentations across the Web, as well as recorded sessions for future usage.

Remote Production

Sony’s remote cameras also target the broadcast industry, allowing seamless integration to existing broadcast infrastructure with a wide range of interface and remote control options. In particular, Sony’s BRC series cameras are widely used for venues hosting live events such as sports and music concerts. The cameras’ superb image quality and smooth PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) capability enable users to capture and stream the ultimate action to those who cannot attend or gather at event. Users can also stitch together amazing angles, capturing the entire scene and all the important moments.

