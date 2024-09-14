At IBC 2024, Sony Electronics is showcasing a full range of products, solutions and workflows designed to fuel new creative possibilities for the future of broadcast, under the theme “Creativity Connected”.

Sony exhibit at IBC 2024 features hardware and software products combined with the latest advancements in Cloud, AI and IP technologies to form a dynamic ecosystem of content creation and media production.

Sony will highlight the latest developments in its Networked Live, Creators’ Cloud and Ci Media Cloud platforms; highlight its growing network of strategic partnerships; and present live demonstrations of its media solutions in real-world applications, all to show the next-generation solutions for the future of broadcast. Camcorders, studio cameras, monitors, switchers, and storage, are all featured in the presentations.

“The media industry is shifting towards hybrid workflows that combine hardware and software components, allowing users to easily work without constraints across multiple infrastructures,” said Olivier Bovis, Deputy Head of Pan European Imaging Product and Solutions, Sony Europe B.V. “Different projects call for different solutions and workflows and our goal is to provide customers with as many technology options as possible. That diversity and breadth of resources will be on full display at the Sony IBC exhibit.”

Here is a description of all that Sony is showing at IBC 2024:

Creating the building blocks for a dynamic media facility

Sony’s Networked Live ecosystem, designed for users to take full advantage of resources in high-quality live productions, has various new announcements. Working with its Nevion team, Sony delivers a holistic view to any production requiring end-to-end platform-agnostic workflows.

Sony continues to work with mobile operators worldwide, including Deutsche Telekom, Orange Poland, 3 Denmark, on multiple trials of low latency 5G live transmission. Workflows include cameras, the CBK-RPU7 remote production unit and the portable data transmitter PDT-FP1, which was released earlier this year and provides strong support for direct 5G streaming from cameras.

Key Tools for Hybrid On-Premises and Cloud Production

IBC 2024 marks the debut of Sony’s M2L-X, a software-based switcher that provides agnostic flexibility and capability in a production workflow due to its Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) approach and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) deployment, coupled with interoperability with third party applications (planned to be available Winter 2025). The M2L-X also integrates seamlessly with a software-defined platform that allows developers to easily build live media applications.

As live production operators increasingly seek scalability, sustainability and modularity, Sony’s new version of its MLS-X1 switcher provides the perfect solution, with more modular flexibility and operational capabilities. Its single node version (V2.2, planned to be available by Fall 2024) with half M/E and I/O count means that smaller production companies can also harness the dynamic and scalable qualities offered by the platform. From an operational standpoint, The MLS-X1 sees several enhancements such as Conditional Action and Panel Memories, for more efficient story creation (V2.3, planned to be available by Spring 2025.).

In parallel, the camera control Network adaptor, CNA-2, adds new functions for managing and configuring cameras on a set (planned upgrade available by the end of Winter 2024): the GMCS (Global Multi camera System) is a new scalable and highly secure control system which allows any studio camera system to be expanded to up to 300 chains, using Logical Dividing to easily allocate and configure each chain. Multi-camera control and configuration can also be accessed through a web browser using the license-based software HZC-MSUCN2.

As part of Sony’s hybrid production vision, Nevion is enhancing media transport, network and resource orchestration across facilities and the cloud. Nevion Virtuoso will offer SRT transmission (planned to be available by end of Winter 2024) and advanced HEVC video compression (planned to be available by the end of Fall 2024) for bandwidth-constrained applications. The Nevion VideoIPath media orchestration platform now supports routing and control of cloud processing resources while VideoIPath Operate continues to re-imagine broadcast control for live hybrid production. In addition, the new version (V1.1) of the media edge processor NXL-ME80 achieves ultra-low latency transmission of eight (8) HD channels and can also be used as a receiver for 5G wireless transmission. 5G network and availability may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

Cloud and AI for enhanced infrastructure and workflow flexibility

Sony is announcing the creation of service-led templates, aligned with specific content use cases such as live production or news gathering using integrated software running on cloud services and COTS based hardware. Building on Sony’s strong experience in the live sports industry, these templates will allow users to deploy the most efficient broadcast and production operations according to their needs and resources.

Sony’s Creators’ Cloud announcements

Since its inception, Sony’s Creators’ Cloud platform has seen several expansions with specific developments aimed at individuals or enterprises.

To enhance post-production workflows, Sony’s Ci Media Cloud platform will premiere a native integration with Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve at IBC. Available in fall 2024, the integration allows users to search for footage stored in Ci, preview it, download proxies, check comments and upload new cuts, all directly from their non-linear video editing software (NLE).

Sony’s C3 Portal also sees its connectivity widened to the latest cameras and is now capable of receiving streaming feeds from third-party transmitters such as LiveU or generic SRT encoders, allowing quick and easy deployment of cameras feeds into the cloud. Teradek’s Node II, Node II CBRS and Node 5G wireless modems are now compatible with select Sony camcorders to transmit streaming or recorded files to the C3 Portal. On the receiver side, C3 Portal can connect, amongst many options, to the now available PWA-RX1 steaming receiver software, launched at NAB this year.

Creators’ Cloud for individuals

Sony Electronics is announcing new features to its Creators’ Cloud for individual’s platform including:

USB-wired connection and shutter angle display for its Monitor and Control App (USB wired connection will be supported in the α1, α9 III, α7R V, α7S III, FX3 and FX30 planned updates to be released by September 2024, in the α7 IV, ZV-E1 planned updates to be released in fall 2024. Shutter angle display will be supported in the FX3 and FX30 planned updates to be released by September 2024. Compatible services will be announced sequentially.

Creators’ App supporting pausing/resume of photo and video transfer to mobile devices, incremental transfer, and taking photos while transferring (this feature will be supported in the FX3, FX30, and α7R V updates planned to be released in September 2024, in the α1, α9 III, α7 IV, ZV-E1, ILX-LR1 updates planned to be available by winter 2024. Compatible services will be announced sequentially.

Catalyst Prepare Plugin with Ci Media Cloud platform for editing while referencing review comments made by clients. The Catalyst Prepare Plugin currently supports Adobe Premiere Pro, with future support planned for Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve.

Visitors to the Sony stand will be able to try out Sony-owned AI analysis engine and AI Rule Engine Maker to create live highlight videos, scene clips and metadata tagging in the A2 production suite. Integrating with the A2 Production Suite, the M2 Live cloud-based switcher and its AI automatic highlight, instant replay and Clip Transition latest features (planned to be available by fall 2024) will also be on display.

Industry leading Auto framing powered by AI is also embedded in the latest PTZ BRC-AM7 camera, launching in Winter of 2024 (release dates may vary by region).

New monitors deliver outstanding image quality to power post-production workflows

Sony will exhibit its new flagship professional shading monitor prototype, the 16.5″ TRIMASTER HX 4K BVM-HX1710N (with IP/SDI/HDMI) for shading and quality control in live environments. The BVM-HX1710N supports SMPTE 2110 as part of Sony’s expanding Networked Live ecosystem. This high luminance and fast response model is launching alongside another new model, the 16,5” BVM-HX1710 (both models will be available in summer 2025. Availability varies by country/region). The 2 monitors combine true-black reproduction, High-Dynamic Range, and a peak luminance of 3,000 Nits. Additionally, Sony will exhibit a flagship reference monitor, the BVM-HX3110, and the BRAVIA 9 (4K Mini LED TV).

New Cameras

Sony is also launching its new HDC-P50A camera, a 4K-native POV (Point of View) camera, with an optional license-based upgrade for direct IP output. Other key features include single mode fiber output, direct to CCU connection, and up to 4x 4K / 8x HD high frame rates. The HDC-P50A is planned to be available in winter 2024.

Announced in August this year, the PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800 camcorders will bring their 4K 60p/120p (50p for Europe) with AI-powered Auto Framing and streaming including SRT support, 20x optical zoom lens, to everything from shooting to streaming to events and broadcast users. The ever-evolving Cinema Line cameras FX30/FX3 will now allow users to choose shutter speed and shutter angle and livestreaming with SRT/RTMP/RTMPS (planned to be available by Fall 2024).

Virtual Production Is a Reality for Enhanced Studio Flexibility

Following the growing popularity of its end-to-end virtual production solutions, Sony will also use IBC as an opportunity to demonstrate its latest version of Virtual Production Tool Set available in winter 2024. The latest version of the Virtual Production Tool Set will offer new features, some of them under a paid license. In the pre-production stage, the software allows for pre-simulation of virtual spaces with cameras that have the same look as those used in actual production.

It will be newly compatible with more cameras beyond the existing VENICE series, including the BURANO, FR7, HDC-F5500, HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 models. It also supports Epic Games’ Unreal VCam, making it possible to intuitively control cameras in virtual space using an iPad (compatible models at the time of launch include the VENICE series, BURANO, and FR7.). Additionally, Sony offers a license, at an additional cost, for the Live Camera Sync, which can instantly read changes in the settings of VENICE cameras and lenses on set and reflect them in the Unreal Engine settings.

Follow the links for detailed information and further updates, on camera and display plugin and color calibrator.

Virtual Production is also moving into more broadcast applications as will be demonstrated on the Sony booth through a multi-cam set up with both VENICE 2 and HDC-F5500 cameras being used to demonstrate live and differed video feeds. There will also be a video in the booth on the recent successful multi-cam live switching experiment in London conducted by Sony, the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) and the BBC. The Virtual Production Tool Set used for this will also be on display.

Sony will be welcoming visitors in the Elicium at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam and will be showcasing some of its latest environmental initiatives alongside its technological demonstrations.