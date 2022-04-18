Sony Electronics has expanded its renowned PTZ camera line-up with the introduction of the new SRG-X40UH.

With an optical zoom capability of 20x, the Sony’s SRG-X40UH Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) camera combines high image quality, versatile connectivity and flexibility in installation.

The latest addition to Sony’s line-up of PTZ cameras, the SRG-X40UH adopts 4K Exmor R CMOS image sensor and delivers high-quality images at 4K alongside powerful zoom capability with a wide viewing angle, UVC and HDMI connectivity. It is planned to ship in North America in November 2022. One note for those interested: 4K 30p image is supported via HDMI. Full HD 60p is supported via UVC.

Sony says that “the camera is an ideal choice for remote communication and monitoring in a wide range of markets which have seen strong growth in the last couple of years, such as corporate, education and healthcare. With simple functionality and interface connection, it’s easy to connect and use for live streaming video.”

As an affordable 4K PTZ camera, Sony continues, “the SRG-X40UH will deliver outstanding detail and high-quality imagery, natural color reproduction and high sensitivity that captures facial or other relevant details in remote communications situations, even in low light. In addition, oversampling from 4K will deliver excellent image quality even in FHD.”

A powerful zoom up to 40x in FHD and 30x in 4K with the Clear Image Zoom technology (just so you know, the optical zoom is 20x, the remaining zoom is digital using Sony’s technology), combined with an approximately 70-degree wide viewing angle will complement smooth and rapid PTZ movement. A ceiling mounting option means that this camera can capture important scenes in different locations, from small conference rooms to large auditoriums.

Sony notes that “the SRG-X40UH, with its simple UVC and HDMI connections and PoE+ support, can be integrated into existing systems with minimum cabling, and remotely controlled through a VISCA/VISCA over IP command.”

Efficient remote communication

“Over the past two years, the world has witnessed and adapted to drastic changes in the way we work and learn. Such circumstances have created a pressing demand for efficient remote communication tools like our new SRG-X40UH PTZ camera, which multiple users can access anytime, anywhere with high reliability,” said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products & Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “Sony has driven the adoption of 4K technologies for many years, and more now than ever, the additional detail is providing customers and audiences with superior image quality and more options for creativity.”

Here is some more information as shared by Sony:

With over 20 years of technical expertise, Sony’s range of PTZ cameras and remote cameras is now widely used for remote teaching and communication purposes at universities and hospitals, in corporate facilities as well as remote production for live events and broadcasts.

Remote Communication in Corporate or Education Settings

From video conferences to video recording, Sony’s PTZ cameras and remote cameras are reliable options that suit a wide range of teaching spaces and meeting areas. Silent and discreet, the new SRG camera is a stylish addition to any boardroom or teaching setting. The cameras enhance teaching and collaborative learning through live streaming, connecting students and lecturers in real time across different campuses or locations. 4K clarity also contributes to today’s increased demand for interactive discussions, streaming and recording lectures and classroom presentations for both live and future use.

Medical Environments

The SRG series is currently used in established healthcare facilities to remotely monitor patients and equipment to ensure optimum settings for patient care even under low light conditions. The cameras also capture, manage and distribute high-quality footage of clinical procedures live from operating and treatment rooms to lecture halls for training and education purposes.

Follow the link more information about this new camera: https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/ptz-network-cameras/SRG-X40UH.