Introduced last September, the Sony ILME-FR7 is the company’s E-mount interchangeable lens camera with a full-frame image sensor and built-in pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) functionality in the Cinema Line.

Two months after being announced, the Sony FR7 is on the Netflix approved camera list, for a total of 12 Sony cameras already approved as a primary camera for Netflix productions.

Unlike other PTZ cameras, the FR7 is a cinema camera equipped with a full-frame image sensor, 15 stops of dynamic range, the ability to change lenses, and built-in pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) functionality. Offering uncompromised image quality in a PTZ form factor, the FR7 features a back-illuminated 35mm full-frame CMOS image sensor Exmor R with approximately 10.3 effective megapixels and wide 15+ stop latitude in a pan tilt zoom (PTZ) camera for the first time. In addition to wide dynamic range, low noise, and cinematic full frame bokeh, this amazing sensor also delivers high sensitivity that allows ISO to be expanded up to 409,600 when shooting in low light.

“The cinematic look and feel is rapidly becoming the norm in broadcasting and live production as it opens up new ways to tell a narrative,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “In parallel, over the last 2 years, we’ve seen a steep rise in content created remotely or in small locations where access is difficult. At Sony, we are always listening to our customers. We are thrilled to announce the FR7 that combines the flexibility of a standard PTZ camera with stunning visuals through advanced cinematic features.”

Recording from unique viewpoints

Sony’s PTZ FR7 offers something that puts it above other PTZ cameras: easy operation for storytelling from new angles. With a new dedicated web application, pan, tilt, zoom, focus, record, playback, and all camera settings can be intuitively controlled from a tablet or computer web browser. Multiple people can monitor FR7 footage remotely at the same time. Multi camera monitoring is also enabled, allowing multiple cameras to be viewed remotely on one device.

Sony says that with its integrated remotely controllable pan/tilt mechanism, the FR7 can be mounted on a tripod, on a ceiling with the dedicated CIB-PCM1, or in other locations with limited access so that subjects can be unobtrusively followed and recorded from unique viewpoints. It is also compatible with Sony’s RM-IP500 remote controller for multi-camera production, expanding creative potential while reducing the need for dedicated staff in production studios and other shooting situations. A single RM-IP500 unit can remotely control up to 100 PTZ cameras and provide precious joystick-controlled pan, tilt, and zoom operation.

The FR7 features Sony’s E-mount and can mount a wide range of E-mount lenses, including the G Master series with stunning resolution and bokeh effect. A choice of focal lengths ranging from 12 mm to 1200 mm gives users comprehensive creative control.

12 Sony cameras are Netflix approved

Since its launch, the FR7 has been combined with the Sony VENICE and VENICE 2 to capture countless live concerts for streamers, including: The Weeknd at Sofi Stadium, Lady Gaga at Dodger Stadium, Elton John at Dodger Stadium, Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Show, Rock and Rock Hall of Fame and the Kendrick Lamar Live from Paris show.

The FR7 joins eleven other Sony cameras approved for use as a primary camera for Netflix productions. Additional Sony cameras on the Netflix Approved Camera List include:

Sony VENICE 2

Sony VENICE

Sony FX9

Sony FX6

Sony FX3

Sony Z750

Sony F55

Sony F5

Sony F65

Sony FS7 / FS7ii

HDC-F5500

Sony Z450

The new FR7 is available now for approximately $9699.99 USD and $12,399.99 CAD. The FR7K, which includes the FR7 and SELP28135G lens, will be available for $12,199.99 USD and $15,699.99CAD while the CIB-PCM1 ceiling bracket will be available for $119.99 USD and $159.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.