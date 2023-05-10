High frame rates up to 120 frames per second and the VENICE Extension System 2, which allows users to separate the sensor from the camera body are put to good use in the short film Tonight We Ride.

Sony recently released two new films shot with the VENICE 2, to show the new frame rates available in VENICE 2 Version 2.00 and the Rialto 2. Watch the short and the behind-the-scenes films to know more.

Cinematographer Matt Sakatani Roe (Purple Hearts) and camera operator Ryan Wood (Moon Knight, The Mosquito Coast, Yellowstone) joined forces to illustrate the new frame rates available in VENICE 2 Version 2.00 and the Rialto 2 in an epic short film featuring barrel racing, Tonight We Ride. The second film takes us behind the scenes, as the filmmakers showcase how they used the Sony VENICE 2 and VENICE Extension System 2 to capture barrel racing in a way that’s never been seen before.

VENICE 2 Version 2.00 adds high frame rates up to 120 frames per second, while also allowing the camera to be used with the popular Rialto 2 extension system. The new VENICE Extension System 2 allows users to separate the sensor from the camera body up to 40 feet away, allowing transmission of 8.6K sensor and a tilt/roll sensor to add camera position in the metadata.

The versatility of the Rialto 2 system

In an effort to showcase these new features, Roe and Wood opted to explore the world of barrel racing with a professional horse and his rider as the test subjects. Roe explained, “The Rialto 2 system basically gave us unencumbered visual access. What I love most about the VENICE 2 is that I know what I can do in low lights and highlights.”

Besides the incredible performance in a low light environment, the team also showcased the versatility of the Rialto 2 system. Lenses were able to be hidden in barrels and even on horseback to capture barrel racing as it has never been seen before. Wood, who has operated camera on Yellowstone and Moon Knight, felt that the small size of the Rialto 2 allowed him to work closer to the horse without spooking the animal. “Using the Rialto, I am able to get the camera gracefully in the moment with them and keep it an intimate moment between the rider and the horse.”