NAB-AT-HOME 2020: Sony Announces Updates to VENICE and FX9

With new firmware upgrades, Sony will expand the capabilities of its VENICE and FX9 full-frame cameras. More features and expanded usability will offer an even higher level of control and creativity for cinematographers.

Version 6.0 for VENICE delivers more monitoring, high frame rate options, and will allow the import of Advanced Rendering Transform (.art) files that improve monitoring picture quality and viewing options on-set. These .art files can be generated by Sony’s RAW Viewer software, from users’ 3D LUT files.

In my interview, we touch on the new .art files and what is the big difference between .art and 3D LUT files. A down and dirty description: 3D LUT Files only impact one part of the video pipeline, and .art files affect multiple processes in the video pipeline. Whats does the previous technical and slightly tricky to digest sentence mean in layman’s terms? It means with .art outputs SDI 3/4, VF, and HD monitor will all have the desired “look” a cinematographer wants to output.

More exciting news, Sony and Technicolor collaborated to create a new “look library” for the VENICE camera. This “look library” will be available online as a resource for cinematographers wishing to quickly access some of Technicolor’s established looks inspired by their cinematic history including film print emulation.

Firmware Version 6.0 for VENICE

HFR Capabilities

5.7K 16:9 Max 72 FPS

4K 6:5 Max 72 FPS

3.8K 16:9 Max 110 FPS

Shooting Functions

Gyro Information in Metadata

Support FUJINON Premista series ZEISS eXtended Data

Monitor Out Functions

3D LUT adaption to VF

New .ART (Advanced Rendering Transform) film import

Shooting Assist Functions

Second User Frame Line

9:16 and 1:1 preset Frame Line

REC beep and alarm volume can be adjusted individually

Maintain CamID+Reel# when loading ALL File

Display Genlock and TC lock status in OSD

De-Squeeze On/Off by USER Button

SONY FX9 Updates

For the FX9 Version 2.0 firmware update continues to build upon the already great full-frame camera. Sony has added to the FX9 Eye AF, a popular feature from Sony’s Alpha camera system, a touchscreen-enabled viewfinder, a 5K image scan, and more high-frame-rate options.

The new 5K image scan is smack dab in between the 6K image scan of the full-frame sensor and the 4K S35 image scan. This new 5K mode gives cinematographers a middle ground between full-frame and S35mm with more high-frame-rates options than the 6K full-frame image scan.

For example, version 2.0 of FX9 firmware supports 4K 60p/50p recording through oversampling from a 5K cropped area of 6K full-frame sensor. Version 2.0 also enables the output of a 4K 16-bit RAW signal to an external recorder with the optional XDCA-FX9 accessory. The recording device will be an Atomos recorder. Since the beginning, Sony and Atomos have worked together to enable raw recording out of the Sony FX9. This additional bit depth beyond the camera’s internal 10-bit recording is ideal for projects requiring more intensive post-production.

Firmware Version 2.0 for the FX9

Full-frame 4K 60p/50p recording with oversampling (image sensor scan size is around 5K)

FHD 180fps shooting

DCI 4K recording

16-bit RAW output (using XDCA-FX9)

Support DWX digital wireless audio receiver (with XDCA-FX9)

Eye-AF capability

Support 6G-SDI

Adds User 3D LUT function

Adds HDR shooting function with Hybrid Log Gamma

Support touch screen operation (regarding some status screen and some setting)

Increased upper limit of Gain setting

Support XLR-K3M with digital I/F

Version 6.0 of VENICE firmware is planned for release in November 2020, and Version 2.0 of FX9 firmware is planned for an October 2020 release.