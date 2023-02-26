Featuring access to the Netflix library at the press of a button, the N1 delivers a theater-like audio-visual experience with Dolby Audio through dual 5W speakers and a large projection size of up to 120 inches.

Americans get it first! The Emotn N1 is now available at the price of $399.99 on Amazon US. To celebrate the launch, Emotn is offering a $50 discount coupon. The Emotn N1 will also be available on Amazon UK in the coming months, and probably elsewhere. But what is the Emotn N1? The short answer is: it’s the first and latest Netflix officially licensed projector from Emotn, packed with native 1080P full HD clarity, 500 ANSI Lumens and a maximum projection size of 120 inches.

While it is not a 4K or 8K solution, its native 1080P FHD quality, invites viewers to watch all their eye-popping favorites in an easy way, wherever they are (as long as there is access to Netflix, that is). The Emotn N1 instantly enters the extensive Netflix library after booting and presents its rich content in a crisp, clear and vibrant way. Its excellent picture and sound quality makes viewers feel as if they’ve stepped inside the movie, says the company behind the product.

Ideal for new viewing locations

HDR 10 technology built-in brings vibrant display with incredible contrast for bright whites and true blacks. With 500 ANSI Lumens, the Emotn N1 empowers every user to enjoy bright and rich content in dim environments. It’s a feast for the eyes, and a refreshment for the ears, says the company, adding that “enhanced with Dolby Audio and dual 5-watt built-in speakers, users can hear every detail in crystal clear clarity. This combination of breathtaking images and rich sound allows the viewer to feel like they’re right there in the story!”

Officially licensed by Netflix, the Emotn N1 offers new ideas and viewing locations for easier and clearer enjoyable viewing of Netflix films, TV shows, award-winning originals and more. Unlike watching Netflix on smartphones and tablets, the Emotn N1 gives users the freedom to choose from a large screen size of 60″ to 120″. It’s different from watching on a normal TV, the company claims, because “the dedicated light, rich color and crystal sound of the Emotn N1 provide viewers with more immersion and a cozy vibe.

It’s not just about Netflix, though. The Emotn N1 comes with a remote control that features hotkeys for the three main video services – Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube – allowing consumers to access their go-to apps with a single press. From films to educational documentaries geared for kids, from anime to TV shows, there’s something for everyone.

Everything ready to go

In the quest for intelligence, simplicity and ease, the Emotn N1 employs a super easy setup with the cutting-edge ToF(Time-of-Flight) Laser Autofocus and Auto Keystone Correction, to free the user’s hands to a great extent. The ToF Laser Autofocus prevents the projected images from staying blurry for more than a few seconds, and the entire focusing process is nearly seamless to the users. The company claims that “with the exceptional Auto Keystone Correction, viewers can always get a clear rectangular picture and peace of mind to get into the mood for their favourite episodes. To put it simply, the Emotn N1 gets everything ready to go.”

Emotn is a sub-brand of Dangbei, a premium provider of smart large-screen services that specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei smart projector, as a new carrier of Dangbei’s services and ecology, has ranked among the top 3 in China and won the first place in the laser projection category. The company says that the trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape.