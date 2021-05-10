Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators, introduces the SMOOTH-Q3 smartphone gimbal to help your videos shine in every way.

From a rotatable fill light to 17 smart templates, the new Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q3 is a compact, feature-rich three axis gimbal with simplified and detail-oriented design and unrivaled functionality.

With the SMOOTH-Q3 smartphone gimbal Zhiyun Tech says it announces the return of a classic – the SMOOTH line – that is driven “by the fascinating art and the advanced intelligent interaction” and offers a smarter experience in shooting. With this new gimbal, the company claims, “a smartphone is all you need to make a great work of art with amazing effects.”

The three-axis gimbal is an enhanced SMOOTH Q-series product, with a unique new compact and lightweight design and a classic sliding design for you to shoot and pack anytime as you go so you don’t have to miss any important moments. A whole-new clearer button layout that better suits when using single-handed is a clearly visible feature of the new SMOOTH-Q3, which is built around a three-axis structure for a surprisingly stable and smooth footage.

The SMOOTH-Q3 is a pleasure to use, claims Zhiyun Tech, whether shooting for Tik Tok, vlogging, social channels or just for fun, day or night. With the dedicated ZY Cami app, SMOOTH-Q3 users can now capture and create stories in more ways than ever, with new features including SMART templates and an advanced editor.

The gimbal boasts an industry-leading 17 SmartMode built-in templates, speeding up creation of videos that are shot on a regular basis. With the ZY Cami Editor, users can spice up videos with customised templates adding an array of music, special effects and filters. Additional new features include gesture control, SmartFollow 3.0 Object Tracking, an instant Dolly Zoom, and MagicClone Pano which is operated by a single press trigger button to mark the target and activate smart following.

A gimbal to light up your videos

When is a gimbal more than a gimbal? When it is named SMOOTH-Q3. Why? Because the new smartphone gimbal from Zhiyun Tech is not just compact and lightweight, it wants to light up your videos… meaning it provides a way to illuminate them. Yes, we’re talking about an integrated lighting system.

The integrated rotatable light present in the SMOOTH-Q3 will not solve all your lighting problems, but it’s a good starting point, to guarantee more creative shooting possibilities. With a touch button to light up the integrate lighting system is enough to illuminate you up from all angles with three adjustable brightness levels. A guarantee for a brighter you in the front, back or 180° all around, says Zhiyun Tech.

Uniquely, the gimbal features a 4,300k warm-toned integrated fill light with three levels of brightness adjustment and touch button control for 180°front and rear lighting; perfect for capturing clear portrait images in low light set ups.

SMOOTH-Q3: some more features

With a new design and ultrawide shooting for sensational landscape shots, says Zhiyun Tech, “the gimbal is a compact powerhouse, as it is easier to fold and lighter than its predecessor, SMOOTH-Q2, while boasting a higher maximum payload. It measures 45*154*180mm, while it weighs only 340g, and can handle a 280g payload.” Behind the sleek folding and sliding design, users enjoy power on and shoot control from the ergonomic super compact handle.

The new intuitive button layout leads to overall smoother operation. For example, by triple tapping the trigger switching between portrait and landscape modes could not be easier, while ultra-wide-angle shooting means that vast landscapes are just as easy to capture as low-angle shots.

Zhiyun Tech also points to the extras for ZY Prime members, which include online editing and face-tracking in cameras, glamour effects and short video apps, as well as live streaming platforms. Additionally, with the ZY Remo remote control feature, a second device can control the cellphone on the gimbal, while also enabling simple switching between shooting modes and monitoring.

The Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q3 will be available at Zhiyun Store with a price of £85/$89/€ 89, while the SMOOTH-Q3 combo, including Smooth-Q3, charging cable, tripod, protective bag, VIP card and wrist strap is available for £105/$109/€ 109. For more information check Zhiyun Tech’s website.