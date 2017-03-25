The SmartView 4K, the world’s first full resolution Ultra HD broadcast monitor with 12G-SDI inputs, costs now only $995, while the high definition SmartView HD is now only $795.

The fast adoption and incredible excitement behind Ultra HD technology means that component costs have been drastically improved over the last few months and these reductions can now be passed on to customers, says Blackmagic Design. So, following words with action, the company decided to dramatically lower the price of the SmartView 4K from $1,995 to only $995.

SmartView 4K is a professional Ultra HD broadcast monitor with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, an, according to Blackmagic Design, “amazingly bright LCD screen with a wide viewing angle and advanced broadcast features such as 3D LUTs, adjustable on screen markers, H/V delay, blue only and more.” The monitor features multi-rate 12G-SDI inputs that automatically switch between SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. With 12G-SDI, SmartView 4K is an incredibly future proof design with unprecedented full resolution Ultra HD high frame rate support “all built into the attractive thin rackmount design.”

When monitoring SD, 720 HD or 1080 HD SDI sources, the built in Teranex processor uses advanced patented and proprietary PixelMotion algorithms to automatically de-interlace and scale video to the native Ultra HD resolution of the LCD. This means customers get visually transparent, artifact-free scaling for the best possible quality and a fluid, smooth viewing experience.

The 6 rack unit size machined metal design of SmartView 4K features a built-in control panel for access to advanced features such as built-in 3D LUTs, H/V delay, blue only for checking hue and image noise and customizable frame markers. The machined metal design also has a metal internal chassis allowing VESA mounting points on the rear so the monitor can be rack mounted, or mounted on articulated arms similar to computer monitors. This allows installation in news rooms, walls and other non-rack mount locations.

Blackmagic SmartView 4K can be controlled from the front panel or remotely via rear-mounted Ethernet connection with loop output using the included Mac and Windows software. It also supports VESA mounting so customers can install it on articulated monitor arms, on walls or in equipment racks. When used on set, the dual 3D LUTs can be selected on and off with the push of a button, and the DC power input allows a V-Lock battery pack to be mounted on the rear of the monitor and plugged into the DC input.

“SmartView 4K is incredibly popular and is the Ultra HD monitor used by more professional broadcasters than any other,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “What’s most exciting is that customers can now get a future proof broadcast monitor with 12G-SDI connections for half price!”

SmartView 4K Features:

Large, bright 15.6 inch native Ultra HD resolution LCD rack mount monitor.

Multi-rate dual 12G-SDI connections, auto switching SD, HD and up to 2160p60 Ultra HD formats.

Built in Teranex processor automatically deinterlaces and scales SD and HD video up to – – – Ultra HD resolution for improved quality on lower resolution video inputs.

Advanced broadcast features such as 3D LUTs, adjustable on screen markers, H/V delay and blue only.

Optical fiber SDI module socket so customers can add a SMPTE compatible optical fiber module.

Control via front panel or remotely via Ethernet using included Mac and Windows software control panel allowing remote control and adjustments from a single location.

Both AC and 12V DC power inputs allowing mains and battery operation.

Rack mount and VESA mount points allowing rack or non-rack installation.

SmartView 4K is available for $995 and SmartView HD is available for $795. Both monitors are available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

