RED takes MONSTRO 8K to BSC Expo

The benefits of high reslution and RED’s RAW workflow will be demonstrated in February at BSC Expo, the event where RED will also show its MONSTRO 8K VV.

By Jose Antunes January 29, 2018 News, Post Production, Production

RED takes MONSTRO 8K to BSC Expo

RED cameras will be on show at BSC Expo, but visitors can also discover the secrets behind FX’s flagship show Trust, one of the biggest television shows to be shot in the UK.

RED Digital Cinema is showcasing its latest sensor technology, MONSTRO 8K VV, on Stand 426 at the BSC Expo, running Feb. 2-3 at the Battersea Evolution, in London. MONSTRO is an evolutionary step in large-format sensor technology with improvements in image quality including dynamic range and shadow detail. The new cinematic, full-frame WEAPON camera with the MONSTRO 8K VV sensor that launched in October 2017 is now available for purchase.

Because RED wants to share with visitors of the event the benefits of using big sensors and working in RAW, the company will host a premier seminar with CHEAT colourist Toby Tomkins and Panavision Senior Vice President of Innovation Michael Cioni on “The Benefits of 8K RAW Workflow in High Resolution TV Delivery.”

During the event, which will take place February 2 at 15:15 in the Seminar Room, Toby Tomkins and Michael Cioni will discuss using an 8K RAW workflow on feature films, as well as the recently released Netflix original TV series The End of the F***ing World.The series was shot on RED WEAPON 8K S35 by cinematographers Justin Brown and Ben Fordesman with Tomkins handling final color. Tomkins will share his insights and approach to managing high-resolution workflows and explain the value of RED’s new Image Processing Pipeline (IPP2).

The day will start earlier, though, with, at 11:15, also in the Seminar Room, a conversation with Chris Ross, BSC and Mission Digital Managing Director Mark Purvis, hosted by RED and Mission Digital. They will discuss the shooting of FX’s flagship show Trust, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser. Attendees can learn how Ross and the post-production team approached the creative and technical aspects of one of the biggest television shows to be shot in the UK.


Tags:

Review: Status Audio CB-1 brandable isolating headphones

Samsung: new SSD 860 PRO and 860 EVO powered by 64-layer V-NAND technology

Profile Picture

Jose Antunes

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife. Author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

You Might Also Like

Three shorts to show the potential of FCPX
News

Three shorts to show the potential of FCPX

RED cameras, iMacs and MacBook Pros for editing, three female filmmakers, industry pros as...
The “large format” look: Sigma primes on a RED Monstro, in 8K
Experts

The “large format” look: Sigma primes on a RED Monstro, in 8K

What’s the big deal about large format cinematography? Shallow focus on wide shots. It’s...
Mini V-Lok, a new flight-safe broadcast battery
News

Mini V-Lok, a new flight-safe broadcast battery

  Hawk-Woods developed a new flight-safe broadcast battery able to deliver up to 150wh...
RED takes MONSTRO to 2017 Camerimage
News

RED takes MONSTRO to 2017 Camerimage

Attendees to the 25th Camerimage International Film Festival have an opportunity to handle RED’s...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar