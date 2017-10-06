Better dynamic range and shadow detail are some of the improvements present in the new sensor MONSTRO 8K VV, considered by the company as an evolutionary step beyond the DRAGON 8K VV.

Full frame lens coverage is the promise of RED’s newest camera and sensor combination, the WEAPON 8K VV. Designed to capture 8K full format motion at up to 60 fps, the system produces ultra-detailed 35.4 megapixel stills, and delivers incredibly fast data speeds — up to 300 MB/s. For cinematographers who also keep a link to photography, this is an interesting option to explore.

The WEAPON is a RED camera and so it works as expected: it shoots simultaneous REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording and adheres to the company’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE — a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled and move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear. So, there you have you never have to live with an old outdated RED camera, because the system can be updated and upgraded.

“RED’s internal sensor program continues to push the boundaries of pixel design and MONSTRO is the materialization of our relentless pursuit to make the absolute best image sensors on the planet,” says Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. “The full frame 8K VV MONSTRO provides unprecedented dynamic range and breathtaking color accuracy with full support for our IPP2 pipeline.”

The new WEAPON will be priced at $79,500 (for the camera BRAIN) with upgrades for carbon fiber WEAPON customers available for $29,500. MONSTRO 8K VV will replace the DRAGON 8K VV in RED’s line-up, and customers that had previously placed an order for a DRAGON 8K VV sensor will be offered this new sensor beginning today. New orders will start being fulfilled in early 2018.

RED has announced a comprehensive service offering for all carbon fiber WEAPON owners called RED ARMOR-W. RED ARMOR-W offers enhanced and extended protection beyond RED ARMOR, and also includes one sensor swap each year.

“‘Good’ has never been ‘good enough’ for RED,” says Land. “We put ourselves in the shoes of our customers and see how we can improve how we can support them. RED ARMOR-W builds upon the foundation of our original extended warranty program and includes giving customers the ability to move between sensors based upon their shooting needs.”

Additionally, RED has made its enhanced image processing pipeline (IPP2) available in-camera with the company’s latest firmware release (v7.0) for all cameras with HELIUM and MONSTRO sensors. IPP2 offers a completely overhauled workflow experience, featuring enhancements such as smoother highlight roll-off, better management of challenging colors, an improved demosaicing algorithm, and more.

