The big day is tomorrow, but we’ve had some special promotions before and will continue to also have some after. This is the fourth day of PVC’s special 2018 Black Friday BEST deals. Check them now.

One thing to remember is this: some of the 2018 Black Friday deals are only available for a short period of time, while others last several days. What this means is that you should check the lists from previous days, just to confirm that you’ve not missed one of the extended deals. Obviously, if you’ve not done so, you might have missed some of the deals lasting only one day. Another reason to pay a daily visit to ProVideo Coalition and check our round of Black Friday deals EVERY SINGLE DAY! You’ll also always have some new articles to read, too.

Hedge and the full monty

Specialist in backup software for filmmakers, Hedge takes it to the edge this 2018 Black Friday. As the company states, opening its deals page, “This year, we’re going all-in! Hedge, Canister, Foolcat and Checkpoint in one bundle, for one amazing price!”. It’s the Full Monty, as Hedge says. The offer is simple: from Friday to Monday, all Hedge products are up to 40% off.

For example, the bundle Hedge & Foolcat is 40% off. Offload with Hedge’s peace of mind, and review your shots immediately afterwards with Foolcat’s reports. The perfect match for video production, fully integrated. Checkpoint, on the other hand, is 30% off. With a Windows version fresh out of the gates, Checkpoint is the ideal companion app to determine if that stack of backups is still healthy and complete. Instant peace of mind.

There are special bundles too, meaning you should keep an eye on Hedge’s page. Get Hedge and Canister (about which PVC published one revealing article, some time ago), or go for Hedge Extended, which includes Hedge, not with one year of updates but with THREE years of guaranteed updates and support – plus a free Checkpoint license! Really, you’ve to go and check with your own eyes. Remember: some of the deals are only available for a limited time during this 2018 Black Friday.

Panasonic’s EVA has a Black Friday

Instant rebates on the AU-EVA1PJ 5.7K Cinema Camera, the AG-UX90PJ 4K/HD and the AG-AC30PJ 1080p Camcorder are what Panasonic has prepared for this 2018 Black Friday. Get $350 off on the EVA1, $250 on the AG-UX90PJ 4K/HD and $100 when you buy the AG-AC30PJ 1080p Camcorder.

For a limited time – until November 30th – take advantage of, says Panasonic, “huge instant savings on the AU-EVA1 5.7k Cinema Camera, as well as the AG-UX90 and AG-AC30 professional camcorders!“. And to that the company adds that those interested should “contact a participating Panasonic authorized reseller for more information.” It’s as simple as that. Now, if you checked PVC’s list of deals yesterday, you already know that Filmtools is running that same promotion.

Filmtools: tripods for Black Friday

Whether you pick the MeFoto leather tripods or the MeFoto S-Tripods, the instant rebate is the same: up to $50, depending on model. This is one of the promotions available at Filmtools, running until November 30th. If you’re looking for another brand of tripods, then check the Induro collection of tripods, which is also available with an instant rebate up to $50.

The options available do not stop at the two brands mentioned above, though, as you can also find the Benro AERO video tripods and Adventure and MACH3 tripods with deals. The Benro AERO promotion runs until November 30th, with an instant rebate up to $50, while the other two series will be available with up to $25 instant rebate until December 31th. These are some of the deals available at Filmtools for this extended 2018 Black Friday, but there are many other products to check. Visit the website!

Affinity: 30% off everything

The Affinity Black Friday Event is now on! Get 30% off Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo for Mac, Windows and iPad, the official Workbooks, and Affinity’s brand new selection of Brush Packs, created with leading professionals to bring a little extra magic to your designs. These offer end 27 November.

There are six brand new Brush Packs to bring a little extra sparkle to your designs. They include DAUB Watercolours & Washes, created by Paolo Limoncelli. Each of the 54 included raster brushes delivers a beautiful, effortless, natural look and feel. The 20 high-resolution Papers are forged from real paper textures. Constructed using fractal algorithms, these textures will give you a seamless result every time.

MZed: Learning new things this Black Friday

Invest in your education and save this weekend, during Mzed’s 2018 Black Friday sale. That’s the offer made by the company. If you want to take your filmmaking education to a new level, or simply browse after some stuff that may interest you, there are multiple options available at MZed. So, join MZed Pro or purchase any course at significantly reduced prices!

You can join MZed Pro for just $199, get the new Mastering Color course for $149 (save $50) or buy the amazing PhilipBloom’s Cinematic Masterclass, which is available for only $79 (save $120!!!). Founded over 50 years ago by pioneering photographer and educator Monte Zucker, MZed strives for excellence in education for filmmakers and creative professionals. Mark its website as a Black Friday destination!

ON1’s Black Friday deal

ON1 Photo RAW 2019 launched a few days ago, introduced as “the best alternative to Lightroom”, and now ON1 is offering the program at a special 2018 Black Friday sale price: $99.99 for the full version for new users, and $79.99 for owners of a previous version who may want to upgrade to what the company considers to be “The BIGGEST Upgrade in ON1 history!”

If you’re a user of the program and a subscriber of ON1’s email list, there is an extra offer: an additional $10 off from the upgrade price using coupon BLACKFRIDAY, meaning you’ll pay only $69.99. This is, let me write it again, for email subscribers only. Besides the low price asked – and there is no subscription attached – ON1 Photo RAW 2019 comes with a special Bliss Holiday Pack, because it’s that time of the year. The pack includes 10 holiday card templates and 10 holiday overlays. ON1 Photo RAW 2019 includes the tools photographers need, all in a single well thought out photography workflow application.