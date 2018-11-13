It works as a plugin for Lightroom or Photoshop, but is at its best standalone, offering the tools photographers need in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

ON1 Photo RAW 2019 is available today for $99.99. Previous owners of any ON1 product can upgrade for $79.99. The new version is not just an update, but a major overhaul of the program, which continues to adjust and adapt to users suggestions. This new version includes all-new features and technologies along with a streamlined workflow that is elegant, powerful and easy to learn, says ON1. Notable new features include a new non-destructive workflow for layers, auto-alignment of layers, focus stacking, a new portrait tab, a new text tool, new digital asset management updates and more.

This all-new photo editing experience gives photographers the features they use the most from the Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop worlds in a single application. It’s like having Lightroom and Photoshop without paying a monthly subscription, says ON1, indicating that their program should be looked as a standalone photo editor and rival the Adobe Photography Plan.

Migrating from Lightroom

ON1 Photo RAW 2019 also includes a significant enhancement to the migration process for customers looking to move away from Lightroom, as indicated in previous articles about the development of the program. Version 2019 is the first solution to utilize AI-powered algorithms to transfer and display Lightroom edited photos in ON1 Photo RAW 2019. The transferred settings will also remain non-destructive and be re-editable inside ON1 Photo RAW 2019.

ON1 Photo RAW 2019 supports RAW files from over 800 cameras, but it isn’t just for raw files. It also supports file formats include JPEG, TIF, PSD/PSB, PNG, HEIC and DNG are supported and benefit from the speed, performance, and abundance of editing tools in the app. Like the current version, version 2019 will integrate with the major cloud services to allow for uploading, managing, and editing photos across multiple computers. This enables users to sync photos and their edits across multiple computers or in a studio setting.

Free updates planned for 2019

The changes in interface, which aim to offer a faster and easier workflow, and new features as focus stacking, layered HDR workflow, new text tool, or new filter options in effects, to mention a few, request some extra time exploring the program before it is possible to write a review. A new AI Masking Tool (coming Winter 2019), suggests that whatever one discovers now is not the end of the surprises. In fact, the Winter update will be one of several planned free updates over the next year with all-new photo organizing and editing features, AI-powered algorithms to enhance workflows, other feature refinements, as well as updates for cameras and lenses.

ON1 is also working on solving additional problems for customers who share files across multiple computers or work environments as well as those customers who are shooting video as part of their photography process.

“As we’ve said before, we have big plans at ON1. Our team is already busy working on the next free updates to version 2019. These will include dual display support, an editing history, and additional capabilities and enhancements to Focus Stacking,” says Craig Keudell, President of ON1.

A single purchase of ON1 Photo RAW 2019 includes both macOS and Windows installers and activation for up to five computers. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, world-class customer support based in Portland, Oregon USA, hundreds of free video tutorials, and free ON1 Loyalty Rewards every month. A 30-day free trial of ON1 Photo RAW 2019 is available for download from the ON1 website.