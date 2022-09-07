Canon DP-V2730: 4K HDR Display For The New Generation

An advanced professional 4K HDR monitor, the DP-V2730, has a 4K UHD display engine and 1,000 cd/m² full-screen peak brightness, with Canon’s local dimming technology giving an ultra-low black level of 0.001 cd/m². A great option for both filmmakers and broadcasters, the DP-V2730 has a 27-inch screen that achieves high brightness with minimal noise, which is ideal for both on-set and post-production environments, and meets Dolby Vision certification standards and EBU TECH3320 user requirements.

The DP-V2730 features a suite of award-winning monitoring tools such as a waveform monitor, histogram, frame luminance monitor, RGB parade, and much more – all driven by Canon’s latest processing platform. The display is a great companion for broadcast and filmmaking, delivering high-end 4K HDR performance for on-set video villages, on-location production facilities, and is ideal for virtual post-production editing, VFX, and color grading.

The DP-V2730 has an HDMI input and 12G-SDI terminals (4x Inputs and 5x Outputs) capable of delivering 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit or 4K30P 4:4:4 12-bit signals, ideal for seamless integration into multiple workflows. The DP-V2730 can also easily be linked to a compatible computer, tablet, or smartphone plus multiple Canon Displays (via a LAN connection) with the Remote Control Web UI.

This touch-optimized interface provides live image viewing, detailed signal information and direct control over inputs, monitoring tools, and settings. A paid license is required to activate this feature. Users can also access 4-way SDI input switching via a paid upgrade that supports various workflows, such as sending an output feed to a director’s monitor, external recorder, or live streaming solution.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon DP-V2730 reference display is scheduled to be available in March 2023 for an estimated retail price of $18,999.00.

Canon DP-V2730 Key Features: