Nikon Z6 and Z7 Firmware adds Blackmagic RAW / ProRes RAW ISO/WB

Nikon adds Blackmagic RAW recording to Nikon’s ZZ and Z6 mirrorless cameras with Blackmagic’s Video Assist 12G monitor/recorders. Nikon firmware Ver. 3.2 gives users the ability to record 12-bit Blackmagic RAW for users who have purchased the RAW video upgrade through Nikon.

With this upgrade, 12-bit RAW in 4K UHD or Full-HD video can be recorded to a compatible Blackmagic Design external recorder connected to the Z 7 or Z 6 via HDMI, expanding recording options for RAW video and further supporting the production of advanced video projects.

Support for RAW video output to a Blackmagic Design external recorder can be enabled at no additional cost on Z 6 and Z 7 cameras that have already received the RAW video output upgrade; users can simply update the firmware on their camera to Ver. 3.2 with no service required. With this latest firmware update, upgraded Z 7 and Z 6 cameras will be capable of recording high-quality video shot in both ProRes RAW and the Blackmagic RAW format.



Owners of the Z 6II, Z 7II, Z 6, or Z 7 who are interested in activating RAW video features on their cameras can send them to a Nikon service facility (a $199.95 fee applies). A free firmware update is scheduled for February 2021, which will enable Blackmagic RAW functionality in Z 6II and Z 7II cameras that have had the RAW video upgrade previously activated.

Furthermore, ProRes RAW video recorded to the Atomos Ninja V external recorder is now compatible with the ISO and color temperature controls added to Apple’s Final Cut Pro Version (10.4.9) for expanded post-processing flexibility.