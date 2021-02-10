At launch, a bonus Connect will be in the box with other bundled accessories.

Under tight disclosure until just a few minutes ago, Átomos has just informed me of its new Ninja V Pro Kit. This new Pro Kit enables a new feature in the Ninja V and includes many bundled accessories. Those who purchase at launch will receive a bonus: a free Átomos Connect in the box. The new functionality includes RAW from several popular Canon, Panasonic and Sony cinema cameras. Ahead you’ll find a video, the exact camera models and included accessories in the official press release (with my comments in parenthesis).

Here is the official press release, together with some of my notes in parenthesis:

Melbourne, Australia – 10 January 2021 – Átomos is excited to announce that the Ninja V Pro Kit that equips the Ninja V with increased professional IO, functionality and accessories is now available.

The Ninja V Pro Kit has been designed to bridge the gap between compact cinema and mirrorless cameras that can output Apple ProRes RAW via HDMI or SDI. Pro Kit also pushes these cameras’ limits, recording up to 12-bit RAW externally on the Ninja’s onboard SSD. Additionally, Pro Kit provides the ability to cross covert signals providing a versatile solution for monitoring and playout/review.

The Pro Kit includes the Ninja V, AtomX SDI with activation for the new RAW functionality, HDMI to SDI cross conversion, along with the locking DC to Dtap cable to power from the camera’s battery. It also includes the AtomX 5″ Sunhood, offering a monitor and recording package to cover a wide range of workflows.

The Ninja V’s compact 5″ 1000nit screen is designed to provide a foundation for scalability and modularity. Combined with the AtomX SDI module and some serious tuning under the hood the Pro Kit provides the ability to record RAW via SDI (see footnote at the end) from some of the best compact cinema cameras on the market:

Canon C500mki and C300mkii, both offering RAW up to 4k DCI and 4k UHD at up to p30 (or p29.97)

Panasonic’s Varicam LT, RAW output up to 4k p60 (or p59.94) and high frame rate up to 2k p240 (or p239.76)

Panasonic EVA, RAW output up to 5.7k p30 (or p29.97) and high frame rate up to 2k p240 (or p239.76)

Sony FX9 with XDCA-FX9, RAW output at up to 4k DCI p60 (or p59.94) and 2k p180 (or p179.82).

Sony FX6, RAW output up to 4k DCI p60 (or p59.94)

More powerful and versatile I/O for Ninja V

Adding dual 12G SDI connectivity expands the compatibility with other cameras to provide offboard 10-bit 422 recording in edit ready codecs or as proxy files from RED or ARRI cameras allowing the file naming and timecode from the camera to also be carried via SDI to the recorded files.

Of course, the Ninja V also provides support for RAW over HDMI from Átomos’ ever-growing roster of mirrorless cameras including the Sony Alpha 7S III, Z CAM E-2 Series, Nikon Z-Series, Lumix S Series, Olympus OM-D EM-1X, Olympus OM-D M1 MkIII and more.

The flexibility to suit every application

In playback mode the Ninja V provides a lossless signal distribution with 2 x 12G SDI and 1 x HDMI 2.0 for simultaneous outputs up to 4K p60. When used in combination with the Ninja’s playlist functionality it provides a fast and convenient way to review content or show a highlight reel.

RAW inputs can also be de-bayered in real time and non-standard high resolutions are processed to SMPTE standard output formats. Conversion to HLG, PQ or your choice of 3D LUT can also be applied allowing for RAW or LOG content to be viewed with the correct application of artistic intent.

Accurate and reliable daylight viewable HDR or SDR

With 1000nits, high pixel density the 5″ screen provides clear and accurate monitoring for HDR and SDR. Using the AtomHDR engine the Ninja V provides a managed color pipeline, matching the camera Gamma and Gamut on the input and select to view this as 709, Log with a 3DLUT or utilize the engine to accurately map the dynamic range of your camera LOG to HLG or PQ HDR standards.

Whilst other monitors might boast a brightness of over 2000nits, the perceptual benefit can be limited. Simply opting for an increased backlight with no regard for the quality of the image can defeat the point in an external monitor. The Ninja V focuses on image integrity, including the AtomX 5″ Sunhood in the Pro Kit in order to increase the perceived brightness in the most difficult bright conditions or to dial out ambient light to increase the view in HDR. Users can simply clip on the mount frame and insert the hood and can even leave the frame in place to provide added monitor protection.

HDMI-to-SDI cross conversion

Adding the SDI module to the Ninja V Platform more than doubles it’s I/O functionality. To complement the inputs, HDMI or SDI connections can be cross converted, DCI cropped and 4k to HD down converts for video signals to provide a bridge between equipment such as EVFs, wireless TX/RX without the need for additional convertors.

Ninja V Pro Kit power options

The Pro Kit offers three ways to power your Ninja:

In the Studio you can use the included DC power supply with lockable jack to connect to the Ninja V and with the international power plugs you’ll be covered wherever your work might take you.

On-set via the included DTAP cable to connect to your choice of battery with a DTap output meaning your camera rig can run from a single power source.

On the move with a compact rig you also have the choice to run the Ninja directly from an optional NPF battery or any 4 cell NPF you might have in your kit bag.

The ProRes RAW Advantage

Apple ProRes RAW is now firmly established as the new standard for RAW video capture, with an ever-growing number of supported HDMI and SDI cameras. ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the incredible real-time performance of ProRes. The format gives filmmakers enormous latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it ideal for HDR workflows. Both ProRes RAW, and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer 2020.10 update, along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight and Grass Valley Edius.

Existing Ninja V and AtomX SDI module owners

Whilst the Pro Kit offers a complete bundle, existing users of the Ninja V are able to enhance their equipment to the same level by purchasing the AtomX SDI module for US$199 and the NEW RAW over SDI and HDMI RAW to SDI video feature can also be added to the Ninja V via separate activation key for US$99. Existing AtomX SDI module owners will receive the SDI ó HDMI cross conversion for 422 video inputs in the 10.61 firmware update for Ninja V and the activation key for RAW over SDI will be available to purchase from the Átomos website in February 2021.

What’s included?

The Ninja V Pro Kit is a pre-assembled monitor kit which ensures you are production ready and consists of the Ninja V, AtomX SDI module, AtomX 5″ Sunhood, Pre-Activated RAW over SDI and other accessories to enhance the performance of your monitor-recorder in the field.

Availability:

This product is now available to purchase from your local reseller US$949/ €949. Find your local reseller here.

Launch Promotion:

For the launch promotion of Ninja V Pro Kit users will receive a FREE Átomos Connect in the box.

Footnote

Selected cameras only – RAW outputs from Sony’s FS range are (FS700, FS5, FS7) NOT supported on Ninja V with AtomX SDI Module and RAW upgrade. Support for these cameras is ONLY available on Shogun 7.

