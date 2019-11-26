Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 7: “Ford vs Ferrari” Sound Tech, iPad Photoshop Missing Features, The Best Black Friday Deals For Filmmakers & More!

Listen To The Latest Stories From Around The Industry

Profile Picture Filmtools November 26, 2019

Ford vs Ferrari sound, photoshop for iPad Pro, Black Friday and more

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On this week’s episode of the PVC Podcast Gary Adcock, Damian Allen, and Paul McKenna discuss the sound tech of ‘Ford vs Ferrari,’ the history of Digiprime, the iPad Photoshop roadmap and the surprising missing features, Ricoh still at the 360 game with the Theta SC2, staying off the bleeding edge, and call out a few of the best deals for filmmakers this Black Friday. Listen to the full podcast below:


Check out some of the topics talked about in this podcast below!

Ford vs Ferrari

Capturing the sounds of the classic cars used in the film.

Steve Hullfish Article, Podcast

Digiprime

Digiprime article by PVC writer Brian Hallett

Black Friday Deals

Some great deals found by Jose Antunes (One, Two, Three)

The PVC Podcast is available on AnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Making it rain in post—literally

PVC’s Black Friday 2019 best deals: three days until Black Friday

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 22 (w/ “Ford vs. Ferrari” Editors Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 22 (w/ “Ford vs. Ferrari” Editors Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
PVC Podcast Eps 5: Adobe MAX Rundown, Foundry Shuts Down Athera, The Sigma FP Launch & More!
Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 5: Adobe MAX Rundown, Foundry Shuts Down Athera, The Sigma FP Launch & More!

                      On this weeks...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 21 (w/ “Parasite” Editor Yang Jin-mo)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 21 (w/ “Parasite” Editor Yang Jin-mo)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 20 (w/ “Motherless Brooklyn” Editor Joe Klotz, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 20 (w/ “Motherless Brooklyn” Editor Joe Klotz, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of