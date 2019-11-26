On this week’s episode of the PVC Podcast Gary Adcock, Damian Allen, and Paul McKenna discuss the sound tech of ‘Ford vs Ferrari,’ the history of Digiprime, the iPad Photoshop roadmap and the surprising missing features, Ricoh still at the 360 game with the Theta SC2, staying off the bleeding edge, and call out a few of the best deals for filmmakers this Black Friday. Listen to the full podcast below:



Check out some of the topics talked about in this podcast below!

Ford vs Ferrari

Capturing the sounds of the classic cars used in the film.

Steve Hullfish Article, Podcast

Digiprime

Digiprime article by PVC writer Brian Hallett

Black Friday Deals

Some great deals found by Jose Antunes (One, Two, Three)

