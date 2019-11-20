The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week Steve had a chance to talk with editors Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker, ACE about their work on “Ford vs. Ferrari.” Michael was nominated for an Oscar for his editing work on “Walk the Line”, a film for which he won an ACE Eddie. Andrew has also worked on a number of films including “Get on Up” and “Wolverine.” This is not the first time Andrew and Michael have worked together having also edited “Girl on a Train” together. You can listen to the full interview below:

You can read Steves interview with Michael and Andrew here.

