Colin West, director of “Double Walker” and “Linoleum,” shared his inspiring journey to becoming a filmmaker on the podcast “My First Film,” hosted by Alec C. Cohen.

Early Beginnings

West’s journey began in an unlikely setting: a cul-de-sac in Columbus, Ohio. He discovered his passion for filmmaking at a young age after failing to make his high school soccer team. With free time on his hands, his mother suggested he visit the local library, where he found himself gravitating towards movies instead of books. This newfound hobby quickly turned into an obsession. He would frequently visit the library to borrow more films, leading to a deep appreciation for the art of storytelling through cinema.

One pivotal moment in his early years was discovering Darren Aronofsky’s “Pi,” a film that resonated with his interests in science and math. This gritty, low-budget thriller left a lasting impact on Colin, inspiring him to explore filmmaking further. His passion was fueled by an unexpected email exchange with Aronofsky himself, who provided guidance and encouragement. This mentorship, albeit brief, had a profound influence on Colin and motivated him to write his first screenplay at 16, heavily inspired by “Pi.”

The Importance of Fun and Creativity in Filmmaking

Colin’s high school years were filled with creative endeavors. He and his friends secured a slot on the local public access TV station, producing a 30-minute show every Sunday. This experience taught him the value of having fun and experimenting with different ideas, emphasizing the importance of joy and creativity in filmmaking. His media arts teacher, Joe Connelly, played a significant role in supporting and nurturing his talents, providing cameras and other resources to help him pursue his passion.

Reflecting on his early films, Colin acknowledged the carefree nature of those projects. There were no high stakes or expectations, allowing for a sense of freedom and unintentional creativity. However, as he transitioned to more significant projects, the demands and responsibilities increased, sometimes making the process feel more like work. Despite this, he stressed the importance of balancing work with play, ensuring that the joy of filmmaking always outweighed the burdens.

Education and Transition to Professional Filmmaking

Colin pursued his undergraduate studies in fine arts at Ohio State University, majoring in painting, sculpture, and performance art. Although there was no formal film program at the university, his background in visual arts greatly influenced his approach to filmmaking. Working with acclaimed artist Ann Hamilton after graduation provided him with invaluable experience, teaching him to think like an artist and find inspiration in every aspect of life.

After a few years, Colin moved to Los Angeles to immerse himself in the film industry. Initially struggling to find work, he eventually found opportunities in various roles, gradually gaining experience and connections. His time in LA was a crucial period of growth and learning, preparing him for the challenges of making his first feature film.

Sentiments on USC Grad Film School

During the podcast, Colin shared his thoughts on USC Grad Film School, expressing a mixed sentiment. While acknowledging the value of formal education and the opportunities it provides, he also highlighted the importance of practical experience and personal drive. Colin believes that film school can offer valuable networking opportunities and access to industry resources, but it is not the only path to success.

He encourages aspiring filmmakers to seek out real-world experiences, create their own opportunities, and learn through hands-on projects. The journey of making a film, regardless of budget or scale, offers invaluable lessons that cannot be taught in a classroom. Colin’s own experiences underscore the importance of determination, creativity, and a willingness to take risks.

Making “Double Walker”

“Double Walker,” Colin’s debut feature film, is a supernatural horror/thriller done on a shoestring budget. Despite the limited resources, he managed to create a compelling and visually stunning film, proving that passion and creativity can overcome financial constraints. The process of making “Double Walker” reinforced his belief that aspiring filmmakers should return to their hometowns and create low-budget features to kickstart their careers.

Colin emphasized that working within a tight budget forces filmmakers to be resourceful and innovative, often leading to unique and original storytelling. By leveraging local resources, familiar locations, and a supportive community, filmmakers can create high-quality projects without the need for significant financial backing. This approach not only helps in honing their skills but also allows them to build a portfolio and gain recognition in the industry.

Embracing the Hometown Advantage

Colin West’s journey from a cul-de-sac in Columbus, Ohio to the director’s chair of “Double Walker” is a testament to the power of passion, creativity, and perseverance. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers, demonstrating that success can be achieved regardless of financial constraints or formal education.

By returning to their hometowns and creating shoestring-budget features, filmmakers can harness local resources, build supportive networks, and develop their unique voices. This approach not only provides practical experience but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration. Colin’s journey reminds us that the path to success in filmmaking is not always straightforward, but with determination and a love for the craft, anything is possible.

