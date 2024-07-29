Filmmakers love making films, but most of us don’t know how to get a feature film funded or distributed in 2024. To help answer all these questions and more, let me introduce “My First Film.”

This brand-new video podcast by Alec C. Cohen will have weekly guests who are established feature film directors detailing their experience making their first movie. They’ll talk through their background, how they got into filmmaking, their opinions on Film School, and what other decisions led up to the idea of their first film. Then we’ll deep dive into every step of the process: writing, development, pre-production, production, post-production, and distribution. We’ll also try and touch on how the success of their first feature led to their second feature and other creative ventures.

We have an inspiring slate for our first batch of episodes. Some of our upcoming guests include Jonah Feingold (Exmas), Colin West (Linoleum), Joel Portrykus (Relaxer), Edoardo Vitaletti (The Last Thing Mary Saw), Amanda Lundquist (Asking for It), and Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County). At the end of every episode, our host will walk us through the process of making his debut feature film, “Petunia.” This video diary will serve as a real-time process breakdown and can hopefully help you learn from his small mistakes and inspire you to make your first film.

