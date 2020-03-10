Join Scott, Damian and Gary as they talk about the latest news from around the industry. Besides the concerning developments around the spread of COVID-19 and the impact on the industry, the guys also talk about Scotts first impressions of his new 16″ MacBook Pro. Enjoy the podcast and make sure to wash your hands:

COVID-19 Concerns At NAB :

“Avid now out of NAB 2020, also canceling the Avid Connect 2020 Conference” By Scott Simmons

“Adobe pulls out of NAB 2020 citing COVID-19 concerns” By Scott Simmons

“Western Digital out of NAB2020 ‘due to concerns regarding the coronavirus'” By Scott Simmons

“Nikon Backs Out of NAB 2020 Due To Coronavirus Concerns” By Brian Hallett

“AJA withdraws from NAB 2020” By Scott Simmons

