Adobe pulls out of NAB 2020. This is a big one for NAB and especially for us in the post-production field. Adobe has pulled out of NAB 2020 citing coronavirus concerns. They began notifying partners in the last day or two that they wouldn’t be attending or sponsoring events. This is the official word going around to partners. A bunch of the photography sites have been publishing this news and the photo folks usually get the news before us video folks so we in the post-production side of things will probably see a more official announcement soon so keep an eye on the Adobe blogs.

Each year, we look forward to seeing our video community at NAB to talk about the industry and our product innovations. Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 and have made the difficult but important decision to cancel our presence at the show this year. While we are disappointed, the health and safety of our employees and customers is highest priority. We look forward to engaging with our NAB community through digital experience in the near future.

Adobe joins AJA, Nikon and Westen Digital as the major companies to pull out of NAB 2020 thus far. Who knows how many small companies and individuals have chosen to sit this year out? Adobe also canceled their Las Vegas Summit event that was to be held a few weeks before NAB, also in Las Vegas.

If you’re in a world beyond Is NAB Canceled Yet? then enjoy having it all in one handy URL at Is It Canceled Yet?

And we all need to bookmark NAB’s official website Coronavirus Updates and Resources – 2020 NAB Show. That’s the place we all need to keep an eye on. Thanks to NAB for keeping an eye on everything that is going on.

It’s officially official as Adobe officially posted the above blurb on their website. I guess that makes it official. But also sad as the Adobe presentions are some of the best on the show floor.

A couple of other notes of interest for NAB while we’re talking about it here. Ross Video, a maker of video products for live production pulled out of NAB today too. I don’t know a ton about them but I did recognize the name and have seen them around NAB.

Ross Video regrets to announce that we are withdrawing from NAB Show 2020. Ross has been at every NAB since 1974 and this has not been an easy decision to take, but we have a clear duty to our employees, our customers and families.https://t.co/KgksmCzHZP — Ross Video Limited (@ross_video) March 9, 2020

I saw a note as well today that our friends at Key Code Media have made NAB optional for employees.

Announced to staff @KeyCodeMedia that #NAB2020 optional for all employees. — Mike Cavanagh (@mcavkcm) March 10, 2020

