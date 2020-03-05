This was a quiet announcement from Western Digital in regards to NAB 202o on their website:

The health and safety of our employees is a top priority for Western Digital. Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, we have taken the precautionary measure to withdraw from participating in NAB 2020.

This latest NAB withdrawal comes after AJA and Nikon both withdrawing this week. Western Digital had listed a booth on their NAB website so this probably took some thought. I honestly can’t remember the size of their booth in the past but since G-Technology is part of Western Digital it stands to reason this is significant for many as we love G-Tech’s products! Many booths will still have a lot of G-Tech stuff but it looks like the official presence won’t be around. There’s rumor of a couple of big vendors flirting with canceling their NAB plans but since we don’t have anything firm I’ll just leave it at that.

