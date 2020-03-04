Nikon Backs Out of NAB 2020 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Announced earlier today, Nikon is the latest manufacturer to exit NAB 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, also known as the Coronavirus. This announcement lands just a few days after AJA announced they would not be attending the National Association of Broadcaster’s annual convention in Las Vega. AJA, and American company, was the first company to announce such plans. Here is the full statement from Nikon:

Nikon and MRMC Will Not Participate in NAB 2020 Due to COVID-19 MELVILLE, NY – Nikon’s first priority is always the health and safety of our employees, partners and customers. As we continue to closely monitor and gauge the impact of COVID-19, Nikon Inc. and MRMC, a Nikon Group company, have made the decision not to participate in NAB 2020. We will continue to closely evaluate our travel policies, programs and activities to mitigate risk.

As more people become infected with the COVID-19 virus the idea of attending events or large gathers of people has made some nervous. The concerns of Nikon and AJA are serious and I think it is good to see companies caring for their employees by not forcing them to attend one of the largest conventions in the United States.

Last year at NAB 2020 and Cine Gear I caught a bug at both events. The Cine Gear bug was from a specific person who decided to fly while obviously very sick and happened to be seated next to me. I could feel his very high fever from my own seat. But, NAB and the far great numbers of attendees can cause one to be concerned. The CDC and WHO have guidelines for prevention and treatment if one were to become infected.

As of right now, I am planning on attending NAB 2020.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now