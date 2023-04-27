Audio Design Desk was at NAB 2023, demoing their latest version of a unique digital audio workstation with an emphasis on sound design. Imagine using AI to help create a quality soundscape for a film, in a dedicated interface with a giant royalty-free sound library and you have an idea of what Audio Design Desk is all about.
Check out the ProVideo Coalition review for more information on this unique tool.
