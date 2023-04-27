NAB Show

NAB 2023: Audio Design Desk

NAB 2023: Audio Design Desk 1
PVC News Staff
April 27, 2023
Comment

Audio Design Desk was at NAB 2023, demoing their latest version of a unique digital audio workstation with an emphasis on sound design. Imagine using AI to help create a quality soundscape for a film, in a dedicated interface with a giant royalty-free sound library and you have an idea of what Audio Design Desk is all about.

Check out the ProVideo Coalition review for more information on this unique tool.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
2023 NAB Show Audio Design Desk Audio Design Desk Create nab

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like