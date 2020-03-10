And another one bites the dust. After we saw Adobe choosing not to participate in NAB 2020 today we get word that Avid is going to sit it out too citing COVID-19. This one stings as they are also canceling the Avid Connect 2020 conference which was their own great event that ran in the days before NAB began.

They’ve posted an official statement on their website.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, media technology leader Avid® (NASDAQ: Avid) has today announced its decision to cancel participation in all trade conferences and other large face-to-face events globally for at least the next 60 days, including NAB Show 2020. Additionally, the Avid Connect 2020 conference in Las Vegas that was planned for mid-April is canceled, a decision the company made in close consultation with the Avid Customer Association’s (ACA) executive board.

And Twitter lets us know they’ll still be showing some product, just not in person as the big South Upper booth. I’ll miss that as they have some of the best presentations.

Here’s the full release.

In April, the community will be invited to participate in an online broadcast to introduce all of Avid’s new products that had been slated for introduction at Connect 2020 and NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas. Later in the year—when public safety can be assured—Avid and the ACA plan to host regional Connect events in several locations worldwide for the convenience of the community. Details will be announced soon.

“While these were difficult decisions for Avid, and for me personally, we feel strongly that helping stop the spread and severity of the COVID-19 virus is not just the job of governments and healthcare providers, but the responsibility of every individual, organization and corporation around the globe,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President at Avid. “We will take this opportunity to try new methods and experiment with different approaches to better engage with our clients, users and the community around the globe. Avid remains supportive of the NAB Show and looks forward to next year’s event.”

FAQs

Is Avid exhibiting at the NAB Show and hosting Avid Connect 2020 this year?

Avid will not be participating in any large face-to-face events for at least the next 60 days in response to the COVID-19 virus, including NAB Show 2020 and Avid Connect 2020, both held in Las Vegas. We made this decision in an abundance of caution and care for the safety and well-being of our employees and community.

Will Avid Connect 2020 be rescheduled to another date?

In April, Avid will to produce an online broadcast to introduce all of Avid’s new products that had been slated for introduction at Connect 2020 and NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas. Together with the Avid Customer Association, Avid plans to host regional Connect events later this year. Details will be announced soon.

When will Avid resume attending large face-to-face events?

We will re-evaluate the coronavirus situation during the next 60 days and will take further actions as needed.

As an Avid Connect 2020 registrant will I receive a refund?

Anyone who registered for Connect 2020 will receive a 100 percent refund of their registration fee. Avid will begin processing refunds immediately; please be aware that it could take between 2-7 days (depending upon your financial institution) for the funds to be transferred to your account. If you registered for Connect 2020, you have also been pre-registered for an NAB badge. To obtain your NAB badge, please visit Avid’s unique registration link before April 5 and use guest pass code LV8476. If you register for NAB using Avid’s registration link on or after April 5, the badge will cost US$50.

Will the training sessions be made available at another date?

Avid will work closely with our training presenters to try to schedule those sessions at a regional Connect event. We will share details about future training sessions as they become available.

Will the Avid Customer Association committee meetings be rescheduled?

We are reviewing the committee meeting schedule and will notify all committee members of any changes once a decision has been made.

I am a sponsor; who do I contact for more information about my sponsorship or participation in the Partner Pavilion?

Our event managers will contact you directly regarding your sponsorship.

Who do I contact for more information about Avid Connect 2020?

Please contact aca@avid.com for any other questions.

