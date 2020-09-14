It’s a truly mobile platform, capable of shooting volumetric video, taking 3D stills and full avatar creation, anywhere in the world. Meet the Polymotion Stage Truck!

Volumetric production is taking center stage these days. Intel Studios showcased at the 77th Venice International Film Festival two films included in the VR Expanded program of the festival. The films are two of the latest innovative virtual reality (VR) experiences captured and produced at Intel Studios, a 10,000-square-foot geodesic dome in Los Angeles that is the world’s largest immersive media hub. Each of the studio’s 96 high-resolution 5K cameras captures action in two dimensions and algorithms convert those trillions of pixels into a 360-degree, 3D virtual environment.

While the Intel Studios dome is a static structure in LA, the new Polymotion Stage Truck is the world’s first 3-in-1 mobile volumetric studio on wheels. Developed to support the time-sensitive content creation needs of broadcasters, sports personalities and creative agencies, this truly mobile platform can shoot volumetric video, taking 3D stills and full avatar creation, anywhere in the world.

Moving the industry forward

It’s another world first for Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC – a Nikon company), world leaders in camera robotics and automated broadcast solution and Dimension, pioneers in advanced digital humans and XR production, that have unveiled the Polymotion Stage Truck, presented as the pinnacle of mobile volumetric video capture (3D video) technology. With this project, MRMC & Dimension drive volumetric video capture innovation forward.

The mobile volumetric technology last month picked up the coveted SVG Sports TV Award 2020 for the Outstanding Production Achievement (Innovation). In partnership with Sky Sports, Digital replicas of the world’s top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, John Rahm and Dustin Johnson were created for the purpose of never seen before swing analysis at the 148th Open. The judges said: “Combining volumetric capture and replay to great effect under difficult conditions, the judges felt that it was one of those innovations that make you wonder ‘how did they do that?’ This is definitely the kind of innovation that moves the industry forward.”

Speed and accuracy of deployment are key features for Polymotion Stage Truck, say the companies behind the project, adding that “innovative engineering solutions were required to accommodate a full-size capture studio within the Truck. State-of-the-art hydraulic systems expand the trailer, effectively tripling its footprint to present a green screen capture room of 46m2 in size while automatic self-levelling hydraulics provide the stability that volumetric video capture demands.”

Operating under the pandemic

The full studio can be set-up and ready to capture in a short period of time enabling same-day shooting at any location at any time. Internally, the Polymotion Stage Truck has been designed with maximum flexibility and talent capture in mind. In addition to the studio space, two fully climate-controlled multi-purpose rooms offer broadcasters and agencies the option of providing easy access to hair, makeup and wardrobe facilities, green rooms or even additional photo studios, delivering the full studio experience on location.

Entrances and exits at both ends of the trailer allow the talent to quickly enter/exit the studio, ideal for capturing large groups of individuals, such as sports teams or an entire cast. The trailer also features a full preprocessing data centre for quick footage review allowing creative decisions to be made on the spot.

During the global pandemic the Polymotion Stage Truck is operating under ‘safe-shoot’ conditions in accordance with Government and APA guidelines. Protocols include consistent adherence to the social distancing rules, strict use of PPE and regular temperature checks. Measures have been put into place to ensure the health and safety of all involved and also the general public, such as remote management of all pre-production and requesting all attendees drive themselves to a shoot.

Changing how volumetric video is captured

Sara Gamble Head of Volumetric Solutions stated “We are extremely excited to be launching our Polymotion Stage Truck. With both the Stage Dome and Stage Truck available – we can now go to any location and capture talent, supporting the industry with delivering creative content on site.”

Simon Windsor, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Dimension, said “We’re thrilled to partner with MRMC and Nikon to launch Polymotion Stage. These revolutionary mobile capture studios will enable new forms of virtual entertainment and content across sport, music, fashion and more. From the Madonna holograms we created for the Billboard Music Awards to Sky’s Britannia VR and the War of the Worlds immersive experience, volumetric and real-time technologies are raising the bar for entertainment with new possibilities emerging every day.”

The Polymotion Stage Truck, alongside the Polymotion Stage Dome, will change how volumetric video is captured across the entertainment and sports industries and deliver new opportunities for providing unique and immersive content.