New camera angles give teams the competitive advantage while providing cost effective and reliable solutions, says MRMC presenting new tools for broadcasters and sports clubs, while announcing a partnership with ChyronHego, specialists in broadcast graphics creation.

Experts in camera robotics, MRMC, a Nikon company, will debut at the 2018 NAB Show a new range of tracking technology and solutions offering more angles and creative control of image and video capture at sports venues, providing cost effective and reliable solutions.

Nowhere else is the cutting edge of capture technology on display more than solutions for live sports. Broadcasters and sports clubs need high-speed precision, flawless control and unquestionable reliability. MRMC has therefore created solutions that can deliver on the increasing demands for alternate multi-view perspectives and analysis systems.

“MRMC has a strong history of making bespoke solutions for major broadcasters and many other types of productions,” said Assaff Rawner, Managing Director at MRMC. “Together with Nikon, we have the resources to introduce new innovative technologies to the wider sports and traditional broadcasting market, effectively giving creative people the creative control.”

For broadcast in-stadium, MRMC’s new Polycam Chat solution simplifies and augments the small-scale studio environment with AI, while minimizing footprint and production costs. The system uses face detection in combination with limb recognition for unrivaled accuracy and stability. The Polycam Chat automates the camera operation for up to four presenters and guests in one studio and can easily track a talking head with maximum stability within the frame. The simple interface makes it easy for operators to use, while the flexible platform means it can be used with a number of different broadcast camera solutions including Nikon DSLR cameras.

Clubs, leagues and venues know that an automated, high-mounted and wide-angle video analysis solution gives the advantage at game time. The Polycam Player is a robotic video capture system that offers an unbeatable level of automation, flexibility and low-light image quality. Using ChyronHego’s TRACAB player tracking solution, Polycam Player physically moves the camera and adjusts the zoom and focus to automatically keep the team or the player in the frame. Unlike other systems which pan and scan footage from very wide-angle camera arrays, the Polycam Player mimics the natural movement of a camera operator from locations which would be impossible to physically put a human.

The marriage between the Polycam Player and ChyronHego’s TRACAB player tracking solution is the result of a recently established commercial partnership between the Mark Roberts Motion Control Limited (MRMC) and the ChyronHego Corporation, a world leader in broadcast graphics creation and real-time data visualization. The partnership brings together technologies from the two brands: ChyronHego’s optical sports tracking system TRACAB, which identifies and follows players on the field and provides instant live game-play metrics, and MRMC’s Polycam System, which enables real-time synchronized movement of multiple robotic cameras.

According to the companies involved, the combination of these technologies will lead to the development of innovative new products, as well as tracking solutions that use artificial intelligence, confirming the continued development of solutions using AI, as ProVideo Coalition mentioned recently.

This technology will enable ever more accurate and efficient data gathering and real-time video capture throughout the sports industry.The technology gives clubs the ability to analyze opponents, monitor players and strategize with unprecedented information, all while providing broadcasters with additional low-cost camera angles to enhance content. Four camera positions are available at launch; two high end zone cameras (high behinds), a high center-line camera (tactical) and a player tracking camera. The individual player-tracking solution also offers live composition control. This technology feature lets the operator tightly frame the player, yet dynamically adjust the framing while continuing to automatically follow the player, resulting in higher quality editorial style output.

To give broadcasters complete control of their content, MRMC is releasing new software updates to MHC (Multi Head Controller). The Multiviewer Skin is a new feature in MHC, and will be available to clubs and broadcasters who want the ability to remotely control up to 12 multiple cameras straight from a single multiviewer touch interface. Additionally, MRMC will be offering the first ever remotely controlled full-live color adjustment for the Nikon D5 DSLR camera. The new Color Control Panel will give MHC users true customization on-the-fly.

For the first time, integration of a DSLR into a mixed broadcast camera production is easy with a wide range of remote functions and adjustments including color, white balance and other image setting parameters. Also announced, Live Skin is a new full-screen touch control solution which allows a remote operator to physically move the robot into position using the interface. Live Skin is designed to be user-friendly, letting operators physically engage with the live image stream while maintaining their focus on the subject.