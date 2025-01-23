Designed to meet professional needs of broadcasters and content creators for advanced video quality, operability and efficiency in studio video production, the AW-UE150AW/AK 4K will be available this month.

Panasonic’s newly unveiled AW-UE150AW/AK PTZ camera updates the standard for professional video production. The company says that the new camera will improve upon the functionality and operability of its predecessor, the widely used AW-UE150W/K launched in 2018. Equipped with a high-sensitivity 1.0-inch sensor, the AW-UE150AW/AK features Panasonic’s highly reputed wide dynamic range, which has been praised in its predecessor, the AW-UE150W/K, to deliver smooth gradation and high-quality video.

Notable enhancements include an improved Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) with internal mechanisms to minimize image shake during pan and tilt operations, and upgraded synchronization of pan, tilt and zoom presets for smoother and more natural camera operation. A built-in optical low-pass filter reduces luminance and color moiré when filming monitors or LED walls.

The AW-UE150AW/AK is also compatible with Panasonic’s AK-HRP1010GJ/HRP1015GJ Remote Operation Panel for seamless color matching with studio cameras. Tally indicators in red, green and yellow add enhanced functionality to broadcasting setups, making this a versatile tool for studio camera systems.

Supporting multiple video output formats, including 12G-SDI, 2x 3G-SDI, HDMI, IP and fiber, the AW-UE150AW/AK can be smoothly integrated into a variety of on-site production systems. For IP transmission, standard support for NDI High Bandwidth enables low-latency 4K video transmission, and support for SRT ensures steady performance in unstable network conditions. With such versatility, Panasonic’s new PTZ camera is perfect for compact systems used for either remote production or live streaming.

Key Features

Exceptional performance for capturing immersive moments

High-sensitivity 1.0-inch sensor supports 4K/60p recording.

HDR (HLG) compatibility to prevent blown highlights and shadows, ensuring true-to-life image reproduction.

Improved pan, tilt and zoom synchronization for smooth, natural preset transitions.

Upgraded OIS to reduce camera shake.

Integrated optical low-pass filter to minimize luminance and color moiré effects.

Flexible adaptation to diverse environments

Wide-angle lens (75.1° horizontal) with 20x optical zoom for versatile installations.

Extensive interfaces for seamless integration into various production setups.

Links with AK-HRP1010GJ/HRP1015GJ Remote Operation Panel for studio-level color matching.

Supports multiple transmission protocols, including NDI High Bandwidth for low-latency 4K video.

Advanced features for expanded creative possibilities

FreeD protocol compatibility for integration with AR/VR systems.

V-Log for color grading for wide dynamic range and broad color gamut.

4K image cropping with customizable positioning and size.

Built-in auto tracking to keep subjects framed effortlessly.

As broadcasters, video production companies and event operators increasingly emphasize operational flexibility and workflow efficiency, the demand for IP-based remote production systems and PTZ cameras as primary tools has grown. The new AW-UE150AW/AK camera from Panasonic updates the standard for 4K PTZ cameras, fully meeting the needs of professionals for compact remote systems offering flexible operability and efficient production workflow combined with ultra-high-quality video.