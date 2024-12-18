Panasonic introduces the Lumix G97, an upgraded G90 with enhanced video features and improved connectivity for hybrid shooters, and updates the TZ95 with the pocketable TZ99.

Enhanced video capabilities in S&Q (Slow and Quick motion) mode is one of the highlights of the new Panasonic Lumix G97, which also includes advanced video features like V-Log L.

The two new cameras could be fantastic gifts for this season, but the Lumix G97 and TZ99 will only be available mid to late February 2025, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for cameras to give as gifts. Or wait for these models to be available to offer a late Christmas present. Whatever your decision, these are some interesting new products from Panasonic. Let’s take a quick look at what they offer, following the information shared by Panasonic.

Panasonic Lumix G97

The Panasonic G97 Features the same slim dust and splash resistant camera body as the previous G90. It is a versatile hybrid mirrorless camera designed for both photography and video enthusiasts and features a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and 4K video recording capabilities. With a weather-sealed body, a fully articulating touchscreen, and advanced video features like V-Log L and S&Q mode, the G97 is ideal for content creators seeking portability and performance.

The new camera includes several updates, including enhanced video capabilities in S&Q (Slow and Quick motion) mode, a favourite among content creators for its ability to simplify workflows by delivering slow or fast motion effects directly in-camera without the need for external editing tools. Other features include vertical shooting support and a REC image indicator. Additionally, the back of the camera now boasts a new 3-inch display with improved resolution and better visibility from all angles.

The new camera also comes with Bluetooth V5.0 which ensures a faster and more secure transfer of images and video to mobile or tablet. There is also the possibility to programme a button to send images directly to a smartphone. The camera be powered with a powerbank via USB-C.

Panasonic Lumix TZ99

The Panasonic TZ99 offers a compact and pocket-sized design while maintaining powerful features for travel and everyday photography. Equipped with a 30x optical zoom LEICA DC lens (24-720mm equivalent) and 5-axis HYBRID O.I.S.+ stabilization, it ensures sharp and detailed images, even at extreme zoom levels. This versatile travel companion also supports 4K video recording at 30p and HD high-speed video at 120fps, making it ideal for capturing unmissable moments with precision and clarity. Just like the G97 the new TZ99 also features vertical shooting support and a REC frame indicator.

The TZ99 introduces travel-ready updates, including an improved 1,840k-dot tiltable monitor, perfect for selfies and vlogging, and USB Type-C battery charging for convenient power access on the go. These enhancements provide photographers and videographers with a seamless experience during their adventures.

New connectivity features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V5.0 for instant image sharing. A dedicated smartphone send-image button allows for fast and effortless transfer of photos and videos to your mobile device.

The new LUMIX TZ99 (or ZS99 in some markets) will be available in black (DC-ZS99E-K) and silver (DC-ZS99E-S) in mid-February 2025 for $499.99. The new LUMIX G97 will be available in late February 2025 for $849.99 for a 12-60mm lens kit (DC-G97MK).