The Open Gate feature on the new LUMIX S1II now supports additional formats beyond 6K30p–including 5.1K60p–unlocking even more options for creators, while the LUMIX S1IIE features a new Cinemascope video format.

Designed to offer “exceptional photographic and videographic capabilities”, the new cameras from Panasonic confirm that the company continues to have plans for its S range. After the recent introduction of the S1R II, there are now two new models to discover, the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE. And a new lens, LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8, but let’s look at the cameras first.

Meticulously crafted for professional photographers and videographers, the LUMIX S1II features a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS image sensor and is powered by an advanced-generation Venus Engine. This synergy enables faster readout speeds and processing, supporting high frame rate recording in formats such as 4K120p and 5.8K 60p. It should be noted that depending on the Rec Quality and Image Area of Video settings, the following crop zoom rates are used for recording:

When Image Area of Video is FULL: C4K video (120p/100p): Approx. 1.17x, 4K video (120p/100p): Approx. 1.24x.

Panasonic notes that “for superior dynamic range, the Dynamic Range Boost mode delivers up to 15 stops in V-Log at frame rates below 30p. The data available indicate that with Dynamic Range Boost ON you get 15 stops, while Dynamic Range Boost OFF provides 14+ stops. Photographers can also take advantage of high-speed continuous shooting at up to 70 frames per second (when set to Image Priority in SH Burst Shooting mode) with SH / SH pre-burst shooting up to 1.5 seconds allowing the capture of even the most fleeting moments.

Elevating workflow efficiency, the LUMIX S1II enhances creative flexibility and streamlines content production, Panasonic claims, saying that “the highly-acclaimed Open Gate feature now supports additional formats beyond 6K30p–including 5.1K60p–unlocking even more options for creators. An upcoming firmware update will introduce multiple frame marker displays, providing further tools for precise and flexible framing.”

The other camera introduced this month, the LUMIX S1IIE, joins the second-generation S1 series, maintaining the celebrated design and ergonomic excellence of the S1II and S1RII, offering potential for creative exploration. It is equipped with a 24.2MP sensor inspired by the characteristics of the LUMIX S5II, ensuring “exceptional image quality tailored for diverse shooting conditions. Incorporating many of the standout features from the S1II, the S1IIE positions itself as a comprehensive tool for creative projects. Notably, it introduces a new Cinemascope video format (2.4:1), available in various frame rates without cropping, up to 60p.”

Panasonic anticipates the LUMIX S1IIE will become a preferred choice for those seeking upgrades in ergonomic design and refined engineering. With the debut of the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE, Panasonic continues to empower creators within the S1 Series. Both new models are designed to support the pursuit of self-expression through elevated performance and versatility.

LUMIX S1II Main Features

High framerate recording and wide dynamic range with a newly developed partially stacked sensor

Adopts a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame, partially stacked CMOS image sensor

Supports LUMIX’s first 5.1K 60p high-speed recording option, along with other high-speed formats such as 4K 120p / 5.8K 60p for enhanced performance.

Offers LUMIX’s first 15 stops of dynamic range video recording in V-Log at frame rates below 30p.

High-speed continuous shooting, offering up to 70 fps with the electronic shutter “SH/SH PRE” mode, and an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of approximately 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, allowing you to experience post view blackout-free shooting.

LUMIX S1IIE Main Features

Exceptional image quality tailored for diverse shooting conditions

Adopts 24.2MP sensor inspired by the performance characteristics of the LUMIX S5II

Supports 6K 30p (3:2) open gate video recording

Offers 14+ stops of dynamic range video recording in V-Log

High-speed continuous shooting, offering burst shooting up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter “SH/SH PRE” mode, and an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of approximately 10 fps with a mechanical shutter, allowing you to experience post view blackout-free shooting.

The LUMIX S1II and S1IIE camera will be available starting late June with a price of $3199 and $2499 respectively.

Panasonic also introduced a new lens that expands its LUMIX lens lineup, the LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460), a new large-aperture standard zoom lens built according to the L-Mount system standard.

This new lens features a large F2.8 aperture throughout its zoom range. Its unique compact and lightweight design enhances mobility, making it an ideal choice for dynamic landscape and architectural photography, at the 24mm wide-angle perspective, as well as for capturing beautifully bokeh-rich portraits at 60mm focal length. The Hybrid Zoom feature extends the zoom range up to 187mm for both photos and videos. The generous aperture of F2.8 provides high-resolution performance and exquisite bokeh across the zoom range, offering fast shutter speeds and minimizing subject blur even in low-light conditions.

Through a carefully optimized lens configuration and a minimized filter diameter, the new lens achieves compactness and a light weight of 544g, with a total length of approximately 99.9mm. It also incorporates a recently developed Dual Phase Linear Moto and advanced optical encoder, resulting in high-speed, high-precision AF performance. Versatility is further boosted by an equipped focus button on the lens barrel, facilitating intuitive shooting and allowing customization of preferred features assigned to the button. For the first time in the S series, the LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 lens supports control ring assignment. This added feature enables quick access to key settings such as aperture control and exposure compensation through the use of the focus ring as a customizable control ring.

Moreover, Panasonic claims, “it has outstanding video production capabilities, including an advanced optical design and an optimized internal barrel structure that effectively suppress focus breathing. In high-contrast scenes, micro-step aperture control ensures smooth F-stop transitions, preventing abrupt exposure changes. With its wide starting angle at 24mm and broad feature set, it is also an excellent choice for video, offering phenomenal versatility in a single lens.”

The LUMIX S 24-60mm F2.8 (S-E2460) lens will be available starting late June with a suggested price of $899.