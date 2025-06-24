Panasonic LUMIX announced the launch of LUMIX EDU, a new initiative designed to support the next generation of filmmakers, photographers, and content creators.

LUMIX EDU offers exclusive discounts, educational content, and creative opportunities tailored to students, educators, and academic institutions looking to elevate their visual storytelling programs.

A program designed for students and educators nationwide, LUMIX EDU is live just in time for back-to-school season. With a mission to make professional-grade filmmaking tools more accessible, LUMIX EDU provides:

Discounts on select LUMIX cameras and accessories for verified students and educators

Free Curriculum Resources, including 1-year and 4-year tracks for launching film and media programs

Access to Industry Experts, including LUMIX Ambassadors and Creators who offer workshops and mentoring opportunities

Exclusive Content, behind-the-scenes features, and student showcases promoted through LUMIX channels

Collaborative Initiatives with film festivals and educational partners

“We want to empower students and educators with the same tools used by top filmmakers and content creators,” said Neil Matsumoto, Business Manager at Panasonic LUMIX. “Whether you’re building a new media program or producing your first short film, LUMIX EDU is here to support your journey.”

Educators are invited to apply for access to program materials and resources to help launch or expand their school’s video production curriculum. Participating students will gain access to equipment discounts, technical training, and opportunities to connect with industry professionals.

Students and educators can register for LUMIX EDU and learn more following the link. To verify eligibility and access program benefits, users must sign up with an .edu or .org email address, or upload a current student ID for verification.

The image used to illustrate this story is from Mater Dei High School’s student-run broadcast studio, where future media professionals are learning the art of storytelling, production, and live reporting in real time.