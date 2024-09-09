NUGEN Audio, the company behind the award-winning loudnss metering/correction, surround audio, mixing/mastering, tracking and audio analysis tools, has a new solution to share: NUtility Toolkit.

NUGEN Audio showcases its new NUtility Toolkit at IBC 2024, a solution designed to enhance DAW functionality, speed up tedious admin tasks and ultimately save time.

Created with the audio engineer’s creativity in mind, NUtility Toolkit bundles in a single solution the company’s acclaimed SigMod, AB Assist 2, Jotter and Aligner Plug-ins. Designed to enhance DAW functionality, speed up tedious admin tasks and ultimately save time, the NUtility Toolkit is a valuable solution for audio professionals of any level to focus on the art of crafting good sound.

Among the included tools is SigMod, which enables the user to create custom signal architecture to enhance the functionality of both the DAW and third-party plug-ins. The plug-in also offers easy access to functionality that is often either missing or difficult to access in certain DAWs, including but not limited to, a phase flip and a mid/side encoder and decoder.

Additionally, AB Assist 2 receives and compares up to four audio sources — different takes, plug-in options, mix revisions or versions of a master, with support for all surround channel counts. The blind test function randomly labels the streams as W, X, Y and Z for a completely unbiased assessment of the audio options. Additionally, an auto-level match function allows the user to match short-term loudness (LUFS) of sources, while a mono-check feature compares mono fold-downs and the smooth tool creates fades between sources.

NUGEN Audio celebrates 20 years

The 2024 edition of IBC is special for NUGEN Audio, as the company is celebrating 20 years of providing top-of-the-line audio editing plug-ins to audio professionals around the world. The Leeds, UK-based company will commemorate this milestone at IBC 2024 (Stand 8.D79).

Founded by an acclaimed DJ/EDM producer and the lead programmer of a top UK game development company, NUGEN Audio first launched with stereo-image-related plug-ins for music production. Today, the brand has expanded to include award-winning loudness metering/correction, surround sound, mixing/mastering, tracking and audio analysis tools that are used by some of the world’s top names in post-production, broadcast and music.

“I co-founded NUGEN Audio in 2004 with the goal of changing the world of audio,” says Dr. Paul Tapper, NUGEN Audio CEO and Co-Founder. “I am thrilled to have created a brand that has not only become a ‘household’ name in our industry, but that has grown so impressively over the past 20 years. I look forward to what our team will accomplish in the next two decades.”