NUGEN Audio will demo its forthcoming Halo Vision plug-in to attendees of the 2022 NAB Show. NUGEN Audio’s Halo Vision is set for release in late-May 2022.

Designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows, NUGEN Audio Halo Vision is a customizable, real-time visual analysis suite operating in up to 7.1.2 channels for the AAX, VST3 and AU formats.

NUGEN Audio will be at booth N5008 during the 2022 NAB Show. There, attendees will be able to see a demo of the company’s forthcoming Halo Vision plug-in, which supports engineers in troubleshooting surround and immersive audio projects. Inspired by the brand’s renowned Halo Upmix and Halo Downmix solutions, Halo Vision features a variety of modules that provide audio professionals with a clearer understanding of every aspect of their sound.

Among the available tools are a Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web and Spectrum, as well as expanded versions of NUGEN’s Frequency Haze and Location Haze functions, and a True Peak meter for each channel. These modules all support mix engineers in their decision-making and troubleshooting process, allowing them to pinpoint problem areas that might be missed using ears alone.

“Halo Vision can be customized, rearranged and resized to suit any specific workflow, making it perfect for a broad spectrum of immersive sound projects, from music to film,” says Dr. Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We look forward to demo’ing Halo Vision at the NAB for the first time and encourage feedback from our industry colleagues at the show.”

Halo Vision will be available in May

Here is some mole information as provided by NUGEN Audio:

Designed to display color-coded phase relationships between every channel, the Correlation Matrix also features a larger arched meter for more detailed analysis and anti-correlation alerts at a user-defined threshold. Additionally, the Correlation Web module shows a network of channels with an interconnecting line between each pair, which light up when the phase relationship between the two channels becomes anti-correlated.

With low frequencies at the center and high frequencies on the outer edge, the circular Frequency Haze displays frequency content across the surround field, with channel labels in typical speaker positions. Furthermore, the Location Haze tool provides a visualization of the perceived location of the audio, showing energy distribution across the surround field, with brighter sections indicating increases in the strength.

When set to ‘combined’ mode, the Spectrum view displays a level-against-frequency graph for all channels in one spectrum, while the ‘groups’ mode groups channels into separate overlayed spectrums. Finally, the incorporated True Peak Meter provides a dBTP level meter for each channel.

NUGEN Audio’s Halo Vision is set for release in late-May 2022. For more information about this plug-in, visit nugenaudio.com/halo-vision.