NUGEN Audio hosts online resource webpage and delivers temporary licenses for work-from-home customers during this period. Maybe this is the time to learn something new.

After realising that the current situation is a huge disruption to everyone’s normal way of working, and wanting to do everything the company can to support the audio community at this uncertain time, NUGEN Audio launched a digital initiative to support the audio and production community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aptly dubbed “Staying Home, Staying Creative,” the program is aimed at promoting collaboration and creativity in a time of social distancing. Included among NUGEN’s efforts are a variety of videos, interviews and articles that will inspire new artistic approaches for post-production workflows. The company is also providing temporary replacement licenses for any users who do not have access to their in-office workstations.

“We want to do everything we can to support the audio community at this uncertain time,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We are hopeful that this current situation will be a great opportunity to learn something new and, in doing so, will inspire further creativity. As we all continue to adapt to working from home, we will share useful tips to finding inspiration in new workspaces, as well as inventive ways to overcome obstacles.”

An interview titled “Don’t panic!”

A list of resources which may be helpful for audio professionals during the pandemic is available on the website, and NUGEN Audio will continue to add more links. Tips for home recording in a less-than-ideal space, something that may apply to a new generation of broadcasters, 3 techniques for working in an untreated room, using NUGEN plug-ins and others, is some of the content you’ll find at NUGEN Audio pages dedicated to support the community.

Already available on the Staying Creative web page is a special interview, titled “Don’t panic!” with Keith Alexander, an Audio Post Production Specialist based in Dublin, primarily operating from his own home studio. Keith specialises in remote recording, sound design for film, broadcast & games, mixing & editing for broadcast, and audio cleanup, and he also writes and presents the online Adorama series Perfecting Audio.

Building from his specialty in remote recording and sound design for broadcast, film and gaming, Alexander shares some helpful tips on how to work efficiently in a home-based setting as well as managing audio cleanup and broadcast audio editing projects from home. NUGEN has also made available an article focused on three ways to improve lo-fi drum recording in a less-than-ideal space.

20% price reduction

In addition to the creative resources that NUGEN is providing, the company is also offering temporary two-month licenses for current iLok customers, along with one additional Challenge Response license code authorization. Recognizing that many in the industry are personally and financially impacted, especially freelancers, the company has also reduced the prices of all products in its web store. This will enable audio pros the world-over to continue to collaborate on post-production projects in an efficient manner.

“We are excited to offer this vast array of initiatives to our friends in the audio community,” adds Tapper. “We encourage anyone who has tips, questions or ideas you’d like to share to reach out to us directly. Ours is a strong and resilient industry full of supportive and creative individuals, and I know we will come through this better than ever. In the meantime, stay healthy, wash your hands and practice good social distancing.”

Recognising that the pandemic has resulted in financial concerns for many professionals, NUGEN Audio if offering, for a limited time, a 20% price reduction across the board in the company’s web store.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now