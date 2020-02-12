The newest lenses announced by Nikon for its Z mirrorless system aim at different types of users: meet the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S lenses. Both are good for video.

Nikon continues to expand the line up of lenses for the Z mirrorless cameras, and the company has two new full frame lenses built around the optical design of the Z mount. With the addition of the versatile, lightweight NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and the ultra-wide NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S, Nikon continues, according to the company, “to demonstrate the superior optical capabilities of its NIKKOR Z lenses, made possible by the advanced technology of the revolutionary Z mount.”

The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR boasts a broad 24-200mm zoom range with the power and versatility to make it a staple for travel and everyday photography. Meanwhile, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S expands the f/1.8 line of NIKKOR Z lenses, offering an extremely fast aperture and a vast field of view, ideal for enthusiasts and pros shooting landscapes, architecture or the night sky.

“With the launch of the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S, Nikon remains dedicated to rapidly expanding the lens options for Z users,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “Whether it be a wide angle with a fast aperture for capturing landscapes or night photography, or a reliable all-in-one lens for those who want to travel light, we continue to offer Nikon users the advanced optics necessary to enhance their content.”

The all-in-one travel zoom

If you can live with the f/4 aperture, which many consider to be enough for many purposes and has been a constant presence in many modern zooms, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR zoom lens is a versatile solution to travel light with all the focals lenghts you need. This all-in-one full-frame 8.3x zoom lens offer an expansive wide-to-telephoto focal range with a portable design, making it an excellent option for Nikon Z shooters.

Nikon says that “with a lightweight 20-ounce design and drip and dust resistance, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm is prepared for adventure while maintaining the high-end optical quality of a NIKKOR Z lens. Meanwhile, the lens’ high resolution, point-light clarity and minimal distortion deliver edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the entire focal range.”

A zoom for video creators

Constructed of two aspherical lens elements, two ED glass lens elements and 1 aspherical ED glass element with Nikon’s ARNEO Coating, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR minimizes distortion, color bleeding and flare to consistently achieve optical excellence. The lens reaches up to 300mm when paired with a DX-format camera body, or when used in DX crop mode, providing users with endless possibilities for capturing any type of content from magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraiture and fast-paced wildlife.

A lens for photographers who like to travel light, the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR is also, according to Nikon, “an ultra-flexible tool for video creators as well”, as it promises smooth subject tracking to keep sharp focus while zooming in video mode. The lens also adds 5 stops of built-in optical vibration reduction, yet also works in tandem with IBIS to deliver superb stabilization in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, offering every creator sharp and precise framing for seamless videomaking and stunning stills.

Autofocusing and subject tracking are smooth and silent with virtually no focus breathing, says Nikon, while the customizable, clickless control ring offers quick and quiet access to your most used camera settings. Plus, it accepts 67mm filters such as neutral density filters for greater creative exposure control.The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR will be available in April 2020 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $899.95.

A lens for astrophotography

The NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S is aimed at a different category of photographers. Joining the S-line of high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses, the exceptionally sharp and versatile NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S ultra-wide lens was designed for those who want expansive imagery with increased detail, sharpness and shallow depth of field. The lens’ 20mm focal length combines a bright f/1.8 constant aperture and beautiful point-light reproduction for fantastic stars and cityscapes, making it ideal for astrophotography or capturing vast landscapes in challenging light.

Built for worry-free durability, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S lens’ lightweight design is equipped with weather sealing to combat dust and moisture. The lens features 9 aperture blades, 3 ED lens elements and a Nano Crystal Coating, helping photographers to achieve top-notch image quality across the frame with consistency. Beyond its still photography prowess, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S offers multimedia creators a unique perspective, plus a stepping motor for fast and quiet AF and suppressed focus breathing, achieving truly cinematic video capture.

Exceptional for video work in tight spaces or anywhere you want your subject to pop, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S lens’ also features an aperture control that is smooth as silk, while the customizable control ring can be used to quietly create fluid iris transitions or ISO changes on the fly. The NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S will be available March 2020 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1,049.95.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now