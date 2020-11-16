Profoto customers craved more so the company has introduced the new OCF Adapter for Profoto A-series flash, so photographers have the tools to give them full creative flexibility.

Profoto’s new OCF Adapter proves, the company says, that “big things come in small packages”. The new accessory represents Profoto’s answer to users who wanted to be able to do more with their flashes. Since the Profoto A1 flash was introduced, back in 2017, users have wanted to experiment with light and light shaping more than ever. And while the modifiers that complimented the A1 offered many creative possibilities, Profoto customers craved more.

As a result, Profoto has created the ingenious OCF Adapter. It’s ingenious because for the very first-time users can take advantage of Profoto’s entire range of OCF light shaping tools with their A-Series Flashes. That is more than 50 different types of modifiers.

OCF Adapter – Key features

