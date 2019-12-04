News

Profoto A1X : world’s smallest studio light now available for Fujifilm cameras

Previously only available for Canon, Nikon and Sony, the Profoto A1X camera flash, with its unique round head, now gets a version compatible with Fujifilm cameras.

Jose Antunes December 04, 2019

The world’s smallest studio light, as Profoto presents it, the A1X is now also available for Fujifilm cameras. If you’re a Fujifilm user, it’s good news in terms of lighting options for studio and location.

If you’re a Fujifilm camera user and would like to work with Profoto’s A1X, named the world’s smallest studio light, the company has good news: the version for Fujifilm cameras is now available. This is a good way to start 2020, adding more lighting options to your kit, with a solution designed to offer both on-camera and off-camera lighting.

The version compatible with Fujifilm is, as expected, similar to the one available for other versions. Profoto presents the A1X  as a flash designed with light shaping capabilities; it has a unique round head with a soft, smooth fall-off that makes it easy to create a natural and beautiful light. It also includes a smart magnetic mount and dedicated Light Shaping Tools that click on and off quickly and easily. They can be stacked for more creative options. The A1X also offers a built-in LED modeling light that makes it easy to position the light and understand how light and shadows work together.

Profoto A1X now available for Fujifilm cameras

Never miss a shot

The A1X is also, according to Profoto, “extremely easy to use”, with its large, clean and clear interface. Like all Profoto products, it’s intuitive to use and you don’t need to read a long instruction manual to understand how it works. AirTTL remote is also built in to the A1X. With AirTTL and HSS you create professional results fast and easy and with the remote you can seamless connect to other Profoto flashes and control them easily from the A1X.

Profoto A1X is not only an on-camera flash, it’s also very effective off-camera as a standalone unit. The A1X has its own Li-Ion high capacity exchangeable battery that lasts up to four times longer than AA batteries with no performance fade, and a facility to recharge quickly – so you can shoot for longer with confidence. And the A1X can keep up with you because it recycles four times faster than other on-camera solutions – that’s 1.0s at full power. Put simply, you’ll never miss a shot, says Profoto.

Previously only available for Canon, Nikon and Sony, the Profoto A1X camera flash for Fujifilm cameras allows those who use the mirrorless models from Fujifilm to create natural-looking light anytime and anywhere, with the Profoto A1X and the Off-Camera Kit – featuring Profoto Connect, the button-free trigger.


Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 24 (w/ “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Editor Anne McCabe, ACE)

Redshift 3.0.12 version integrates Cinema 4D noises and nodes

