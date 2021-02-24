Profoto says that its studio packs have always been the go-to tool for the professional studio photographer and that the company’s latest flash, the Profoto Pro-11, is no different.

Tested to extremes, the world’s fastest flash is evolving thanks to Profoto’s unique AirX technology, to give photographers a higher degree of convenience and control in a future-proof unit.

The new Profoto Pro-11 is the big beast of a flash you’d expect from Profoto’s flagship. And that means world-beating speed and awe-inspiring power, claims the company. Even more, the Pro-11 features Protofoto’s latest AirX technology which future-proofs your product through seamless connectivity. Photographers will have a higher degree of convenience and control to significantly improve the workflow.

The result? Profoto says that not only do you get industry-defining speed and power with a superior flash duration of up to 1/80,000s, but you also get a flash with cutting-edge user experience that is always up to date with any type of camera, even the one in your smartphone. Add to that unrivalled consistency and volume shooting capabilities, and you have Profoto’s flagship flash.

The latest evolution of Profoto’s top of the line flash generator is the addition of AirX connectivity. “This really is a breakthrough,” enthuses Göran Maren, Product Manager at Profoto. “With AirX inside, we’ve ensured the Pro-11 will o­ffer the latest and best user experience for years to come. We are making it future proof”.

Smartphone app to control the flash

Profoto had previously introduced AirX for their A10 and B10 lights, at the time focusing on the ability to connect and use the flash with smartphone cameras.

“With AirX you can do this with Pro-11 too,” says Göran. “But for the most part, we are not adding AirX as a feature for today – we are adding it as a cornerstone for connectivity that will grow over time.” Göran continues, “The connectivity between cameras, lights and apps will define how professional images will be created going forward. With AirX inside, we’re ensuring that we can maintain seamless compatibility and connectivity with both current and future devices. Whatever comes down the line, the Pro-11 will compliment it perfectly – ever-broadening your access to the Profoto ecosystem today and tomorrow, so the potential is enormous.”

When shooting with the Pro-11, one instant benefit of having AirX inside becomes clear. The smartphone app control simplifies workflow for photographers and assistants by mirroring all the flash settings in the app. “It is so easy, it’s like the Pro-11 comes to you, instead of you having to go to it”, remarked a photographer’s assistant who experienced the Pro-11 in action at a recent shoot.

Profoto’s most durable and rugged package

Should you prefer to adjust directly on the flash, you’ll notice a new brighter high-resolution display with an emphasis on simplicity. The Pro-11 might be top of the range, but it’s just as intuitive and easy to use as any other flash in the Profoto family.

“Beyond the added AirX connectivity,” adds Göran Maren, “Pro-11 remains the powerful workhorse that’s lightning fast and utterly reliable – everything you´d expect from Profoto’s flagship”.

Record-breaking flash durations of up to 1/80,000 of a second lets you freeze any action and recycling is so fast that you can even set the fastest cameras on motor drive and let the flash follow. You’ll never miss a shot.

All of this comes in our most durable and rugged package yet; tested to extremes. It looks tough, and it is tough – more than ready to meet the most arduous challenges of any high-end studio shooting.

“Could the Profoto Pro-11 be the ultimate studio flash?” Asks Göran. “We’d like to think so.”