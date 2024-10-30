Previewed at Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote, the new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens has been crafted for those looking to explore new visual formats.

Canon introduces the RF-S7.8MM F4 STM Dual lens, expanding capabilities for VR and 3D content creators, allowing filmmakers to capture detailed 3D content.

Compatible with the Canon EOS R7 and the latest addition to the growing EOS VR System lineup, this innovative lens offers, according to Canon, “a practical and affordable way to explore storytelling in the expanding world of VR and 3D content creation.” The 7.8mm focal length and 60-degree angle of view provide an immersive field of vision, for capturing detailed 3D content, allowing creators to deliver captivating and lifelike visual experiences.

The lens, which was previewed at Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024 keynote, has been crafted for those looking to explore new visual formats, particularly, Canon adds, “with the rising interest in spatial video content”. For those not familiar with the term, “spatial video” is merely Apple’s marketing term for stereoscopic video, or 3D video… which has been around for a while. Apple’s use of the term “spatial video” as well a “spatial computing” and “spatial audio” is just marketing for technologies that have been around for a while under similar or other names.

Designed with focus on simplicity

Spatial audio is Apple’s branding for its 360-degree audio technology. The term “spatial audio” can refer to virtual surround sound technology in general. Spatial computing, also used by Apple to say its headset is the first offering the technology, is also not a new concept. According to Ocavu, a Utah-based company that combines 3D/AR technology, “Spatial Computing refers to a broader concept that extends beyond AR, VR, or MR, and their umbrella term, XR”. The company also notes, regarding Apple’s claim hat it’s the first to the market, that “even from a commercial perspective, earlier devices such as the 2018 Magic Leap One were publicly acknowledged as a Spatial Computing Device”.

As for Spatial Video, the buzzword that appears to have attracted more attention, you do not need to have a headset from Apple to watch it. More affordable VR/AR headsets, as those from Meta or the Pico 4 Ultra (not available in US),are compatible with “spatial videos” made with an iPhone. Pico 4 Ultra can also capture “spatial videos” and will soon also offer “spatial audio”. But I digress, so back to Canon…

Making VR and 3D content creation accessible to a wider audience, Canon has designed the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens with a focus on simplicity. Even with its advanced features, the lens operates much like a traditional 2D RF-mount lens, with a straightforward workflow that empowers even newcomers to VR and spatial production to achieve impressive results.

After capturing video with this interchangeable lens, users can leverage the EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro to convert footage to 3D 180° VR, or the EOS VR Utility software (separately available with a paid subscription) to convert the footage into 3D 180° VR, 3D Theater, and spatial video ready to be experienced on devices like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3, offering a seamless transition from camera to immersive viewing.

A new visual tool for 3D content

Compatible with the Canon EOS R7 camera body, “the high-speed autofocus and high-resolution image sensor, coupled with Canon’s renowned color science, effortlessly captures detailed VR content and Spatial videos whether you’re shooting in controlled environments or on the go.”

“With the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, Canon is not only providing a new visual tool but also enhancing the way creators communicate using emerging VR, spatial and 3D technologies,” said Hiroto Kato, vice president, Imaging Products & Solutions at Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This lens allows users to capture immersive content, bridging the gap between traditional content creation and the latest in VR and Spatial imagery. It’s an exciting step forward in making high-quality 3D content more approachable for everyone.”

As the demand for VR content continues to climb, the need for user-friendly 3D imaging equipment becomes increasingly important. The RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is designed to meet this demand, working seamlessly with devices from Apple Vision Pro to Meta Quest 3, lowering the barriers to creating 3D images, making immersive content more accessible for anyone, from casual hobbyists to dedicated enthusiasts.

The Canon RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is scheduled to be available in November 2024 for an estimated retail price of $449.99.