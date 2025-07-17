Scheduled for release on July 17th, 2025, the firmware updates for the Canon R series, some C models and the PowerShot compacts also extends to VR support – on the R50 – for some lenses.

From a new function that adds C2PA format information to images at the time of capture to a password setting function requested by European authorities, Canon adds a series of firmware updates to its products.

Canon announced a series of advanced firmware updates for select EOS cameras, introducing features to enhance performance, authenticity, and creative flexibility for photographers and videographers. Additionally, new lens support for the EOS R50 camera expands virtual reality (VR) capabilities.

The company shared a list with the key firmware updates that will be available starting today. They are as follows:

A new function adds C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) format information to images at the time of capture, enabling verification of image authenticity in digital content. Panning Assist (EOS R1):

Incorporates the advanced panning assist function from the EOS R3 camera, optimizing smooth tracking for fast-moving subjects. Servo AF [Case Special] (EOS R1, R5 Mark II):

Introduces a specialized Servo AF mode for capturing subjects behind nets in sports like badminton or volleyball, for precise focus in challenging scenarios. Pre-Continuous Shooting Improvement (EOS R1, R5 Mark II):

Adds customizable settings for the number of shots captured in pre-continuous shooting mode, offering greater control for action photography. Exposure Simulation for Flash Shooting (EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R6 Mark II, R8):

Enables exposure simulation when a flash unit is attached, providing accurate previews of lighting conditions for improved results. 8TB CFexpress Card Support (EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5):

Adds compatibility with up to 8TB CFexpress cards, allowing for extended storage capacity for high-resolution images and videos.

Adds compatibility with up to 8TB CFexpress cards, allowing for extended storage capacity for high-resolution images and videos. VR Lens Support for EOS R50: RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE Lens: Enables VR content creation with this compact fisheye lens. RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL Lens: Expands VR capabilities with enhanced lens support for immersive storytelling.

Network Security Enhancement Pin Code (EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, C400, C80, C70, R5 C, XF605, PowerShot V1 and V10)

Also, in response to European cybersecurity regulations, a password setting function will be added to protect personal information and security within the camera when connected to network infrastructure, IP addresses and MAC addresses.

Canon VR and Apple Projected Media Profile

Regarding the VR Lens support for EOS R50, it’s important to remember that these updates are part of Canon’s plan to meet the needs for VR video production in diverse fields including entertainment, tourism, and education. Canon launched the EOS VR System for capturing VR video in 2021, and since then has met the needs for VR video production in diverse fields including entertainment, tourism, and education. In June 2024, the company announced the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL, a lens capable of recording “spatial video,” which is a type of 3D footage with a sense of depth, for the Apple Vision Pro. Through these developments, Canon has been helping to expand the range of expression available in 3D VR.

One month ago, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), hosted by Apple on June 9th, Apple announced visionOS26, the newest OS for the Apple Vision Pro and Canon announced that two of its RF lenses for 3D VR video — the RF5.2mm F2.8 L DUAL FISHEYE (released in December 2021) and the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE (released in June 2024) — would offer compatibility with “Apple Projected Media Profile” – APMP -, a QuickTime movie profile that will be introduced in the latter half of 2025 to the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer developed by Apple Inc. through its EOS VR Utility app.

Canon has also announced, then, that it will make its RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens (released in November 2024) compatible with “spatial photo,” through its EOS VR Utility app, that will help further expand the 3D VR market through collaboration with Apple going forward.

By updating EOS VR Utility app, the RF-S7.8 mm F4 STM DUAL will also be able to handle not only “spatial video” but also “spatial photo,” which is a 3D image that allows users to enjoy a sense of depth as a still image, when combined with Canon’s mirrorless camera models EOS R7 (released in June 2022) and EOS R50 V (released in May 2025). Additionally, the company said, last month, that in mid-July 2025, the EOS R50 (released in March 2023) would also be made compatible with the EOS VR SYSTEM through a firmware update, thereby enabling both “spatial video” and “spatial photo.” That’s the update the camera is receiving now.

Going forward, Canon looks to further strengthen the EOS VR SYSTEM in collaboration with Apple to meet the creative needs of pro users who strive to produce stunning immersive video as they explore new ways of storytelling.

The firmware updates announced for the Canon EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, C400, C80, C70, R5 C, XF605, PowerShot V1 and V10 are now available from Canon.