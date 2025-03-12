GIGABYTE partners with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) at SXSW 2025 XR Lounge, unveiling cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that push the boundaries of immersive content creation.

At SXSW 2025, GIGABYTE introduces an 8K VR video editing workflow to demonstrate the next evolution of AI-powered video production, delivering seamless workflows and expanding creative possibilities.

GIGABYTE took to SXSW 2025 to present VS AI Street Fighting Arcade, which uses the popular game paired with AI technology to highlight GIGABYTE’s high-performance hardware in AI-enhanced gaming while showcasing how AI accelerates real-time content creation, transforming the gaming experience into an innovative and artistic challenge.

GIGABYTE’s VS AI Arcade offers an interactive 1v1 gaming challenge, where players generate unique AI-driven artwork using text-to-image prompts in real time. Competitors bring their creativity to life with GIGABYTE AI PCs, powered by the Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard and GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

While this will attract many visitors, there is something else being shown at GIGABYTE’s booth that content creators will want to see: 4K 360 VR Video Editing Workflow, also showcased at the event, which reveals the capabilities of GIGABYTE AI PCs and their role in shaping the future of creative applications.

The press release shared by GIGABYTE is a bit confusing, as it mentions the company has a new 4K VR video workflow to show and then states this: “for VR professionals, GIGABYTE introduces an 8K VR video editing workflow, featuring renowned creators Hugh Hou and Keeley Turner. Utilizing the TRX50 AERO D motherboard and GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC, this showcase demonstrates the next evolution of AI-powered video production, delivering seamless workflows and expanding creative possibilities in immersive media.”

Key highlights of the presentation are as follows:

AI-Driven Workflow – Transforming 360 VR video editing with AI-powered enhancements.

Topaz Video AI Upscaling – Elevating lower-resolution footage to 8K clarity through AI-based video upscaling.

Real-Time Editing in Adobe Premiere Pro – Achieve seamless previewing and upscaling, powered by GIGABYTE AI PC performance.

Immersive 360 VR Experience – Experience high-definition VR storytelling, enhanced by AI-driven workflows.

Meanwhile, GIGABYTE shared on X (which is a gated platform where you need to have an account to red the news from companies…) that you can “experience the future of immersive filmmaking at SXSW 2025!” as “Hugh Hou and Keely Turner are live at the GIGABYTE booth, showcasing “their full 16K 90fps 180° film”… which adds another number to the confusion…. 16K!

Anyways, if you’re at SXSW 2025, you can watch as Hugh Hou and Keely Turner “demonstrate the entire post-production workflow powered by Nvidia’s latest AI tech and showcased on GIGABYTE’s cutting-edge hardware. Catch them at the Sunflower Room, on the 4th Floor of the Fairmont Hotel!”

At SXSW 2025, Blackmagic Design unveiled its brand new URSA Cine Immersive Camera, “an 8K per eye, 90fps, cinematic beast” as Hugh Hou writes, and the creator had a chance to check this game-changing immersive camera. Check the video above as, Hugh Hou notes, “whether you’re a professional VR filmmaker, a studio looking to upgrade, or just curious about the future of immersive video production, this deep dive covers all the key specs, features, and pricing details.”

Back to our main story, as AI continues to revolutionize creative industries, GIGABYTE aims to remain at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge hardware solutions that redefine gaming, content creation, and immersive experiences. The company invites visitors to the go to the SXSW 2025 XR Lounge, located in the “Sunflower” Ballroom at the Fairmont Austin, to explore how GIGABYTE AI PCs are shaping the next generation of AI-driven digital storytelling, immersive interaction, and creative workflows.