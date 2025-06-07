The last Indy 500 was live in immersive VR, for free, and now it’s time for a landmark moment in the evolution of sports viewing: the NHL Stanley Cup Final can be watched in VR.

The first-ever NHL Stanley Cup Final in immersive virtual reality is available exclusively on Xtadium and presented by TNT Sports. All you need is a Meta VR headset to see this historic presentation in real time.

The first-ever NHL Stanley Cup Final in immersive virtual reality is more than a broadcast – it’s a fully immersive experience that redefines how fans engage with the game. For the first time, hockey’s biggest stage is accessible in real time through VR rinkside and crowd seat perspectives, placing fans right inside the arena from anywhere in the US. Every faceoff, every hit, and every cheer is delivered with stunning clarity and presence, powered by Xtadium’s cutting-edge VR platform.

Xtadium is the ultimate social VR and MR sports experience that combines the excitement of live, on-demand, and pay-per-view access to sporting events from NBA, NASCAR, TNT Sports, FOX Sports, ESPN, PSG and more!

With Xtadium it’s possible to experience NBA games courtside, with free live immersive games from the ’24-’25 NBA season. The options have been around for a while and the platform allows users to “get transported to Paris for Live immersive games of PSG for free”, while NBA League Pass holders can access an exclusive Multi-Game NBA experience in Mixed Reality. It’s like being in the front row from home, immersing yourself in a revolutionary VR sports experience without leaving your home.

The recent Indy 500 was also a first for the sport. Xtadium brought one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world to life in a whole new way. For the first time, fans could experience the Indy 500 live in immersive VR, streamed for free on Xtadium. From the roar of the engines to the intensity of the pit lane, Xtadium puts fans in the middle of the action — all from the comfort of their headset. One note: it’s only available to all users in the U.S. via Xtadium. Must have a valid Fox Sports subscription.

Now the same experience extends to NHL Stanley Cup Final. In partnership with TNT Sports, this historic presentation of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers brings together an elite production where fans can feel the intensity of playoff hockey like never before.

2025 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

(All games at 8:00 p.m. ET | on TNT Sports room)

Game 1 – Wed, June 4: Panthers at Oilers

Game 2 – Fri, June 6: Panthers at Oilers

Game 3 – Mon, June 9: Oilers at Panthers

Game 4 – Thu, June 12: Oilers at Panthers

Game 5 – Sat, June 14: Panthers at Oilers (if necessary)

Game 6 – Tue, June 17: Oilers at Panthers (if necessary)

Game 7 – Fri, June 20: Panthers at Oilers (if necessary)

