VR headsets from Varjo and Pimax using displays from TCLCSOT give us a glimpse of the new tools usable not only for desktop editing but also for Virtual Production and movie watching.

TCL CSOT revealed at MWC 2025 its new 2.56-inch ultra-low power consumption VR display, offering next-gen visual fidelity, comfort, and efficiency, making it ideal for extended VR sessions.

The VR market worldwide is projected to reach 3.7 billion users in 2029, and some of the products paving the way for that goal were on display at the Mobile World Congress 2025, in Barcelona. TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology for over 15 years, demonstrated its next-generation immersive virtual reality display technologies at the event. Among the highlights, the company presented the ultra-low power consumption VR display and the world’s first mass-produced VR display with the highest PPI.

TCL CSOT has been working closely with the industry to bring high-quality innovations to consumers. The world’s first mass-produced VR display with highest PPI (1,512 PPI), which Varjo adopted and integrated into the Varjo XR-4 VR headset, offers the world’s highest pixel density that enables unparalleled clarity. With an ultra-high 3840×3744 pixel resolution per display, it offers exceptional detail and clarity to VR applications. Coupled with a 200-nit brightness and 96% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, it creates, the company claims, “vivid colors, rich contrasts, and lifelike light and shadow effects, making virtual environments more immersive than ever before.”

Pimax Crystal Super uses TCL CSOT displays

Beyond its outstanding resolution and color, the display’s 120° field of view (FOV) significantly elevates peripheral vision fidelity, enabling users to explore digital landscapes in remarkable clarity. This technology also improves detail and depth perception for complex design work, and a new level of virtual world realism for gamers.

Another VR headset using a display from TCL CSOT is the Crystal Super, Pimax’s latest flagship headset, featuring a resolution of 3840×3840 per eye, which was announced as the first VR headset reaching retina levels of clarity. Glass aspheric lenses provide 57 PPD at over 120° horizontal field of view, with an incredible brightness of 280 nits, according to Pimax. The company debuted its Crystal Super headset on the world stage at CES 2025, letting global media get their first taste with the 29 million pixel VR headset.

The Crystal Super comes with different optical engines, meaning the whole panels and lenses can be swapped out within seconds. The 57 PPD QLED (demoed at CES) is shipping soon, with the 50 PPD QLED and micro-OLED shipping also in Q1 2025. Joining the Crystal Super’s debut at CES 2025 was the streamlined Pimax Crystal Light, a more accessible high-end PCVR headset (with a resolution of 2880 X 2880 per eye), that is extremely popular among flight & race simmers. It was demoed in such a use scenario by partners such as Next Level Racing, MOZA Racing, Podium1, and Apevie — as well as in other use cases by Moxi (sports training) as well as CAD FORGE and NEED Immersive Reality (professional design).

Ideal display for extended VR sessions

A star product at TCL CSOT’s showcase was its 2.56-inch ultra-low power consumption VR display. Featuring 1,500 pixels per inch (PPI), its high pixel density adds a new level of detail and clarity to virtual worlds. Additionally, using advanced COA technology and a high-efficiency Mini LED backlight, it reduces screen color shift, enhances visual comfort, and optimizes power consumption. Compared to conventional Mini LED backlights, the display increases luminous efficiency by 40%, improving both the viewing experience and battery life for ultra-high PPI VR devices. With next-gen visual fidelity, comfort, and efficiency, it delivers a smooth, high-performance solution ideal for extended VR sessions.

Comfort and visual fidelity are key aspects to consider, as Virtual Reality is playing an increasingly vital role in both entertainment and professional applications. Around 53 million American adults already own a VR system, according to the report Virtual Reality Awareness and Adoption Report published by Security.org in 2024.

The number of users in the AR and VR market worldwide is projected to reach 3.7 billion users in 2029, according to the AR & VR – Worldwide Report, April 2024, from Statista, and the start of 2025 suggests that the interest for VR/AR is growing, with new projects – like Samsung’s Moohan – being announced. Amid surging demand, TCL CSOT is committed to delivering visual technologies that breaks the limits in more realistic, comfortable, and high-performance VR experiences.

“VR is transforming how we learn, work, and interact,” said Jun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT. “As more people immerse themselves in the world of virtual reality, TCL CSOT is providing cutting-edge visual technologies that place them at the center of this emerging trend. Our innovations are making VR experiences more accessible, comfortable, and visually stunning, bringing us closer to a future where virtual reality solutions are as ubiquitous as the screens we use today.”